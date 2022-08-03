CADILLAC — GOP contenders Kelly Smith and Joseph Fox were neck and neck in the 101st District House of Representatives race.
Under the redrawn maps, Wexford County is mostly in the 101st District, which includes Lake County west of Luther, all of Newaygo County, and slivers of Mason and Oceana counties.
Partial district-wide results as of press time showed that Smith was leading in the race, with 4,295, while Fox had 3,762. The two other candidates in the race — Chad Pierce and Diane Schindlbeck — had 939 and 3,484 votes, respectively.
In Wexford County, with all precincts reporting, Kelly took the most votes — 1,465 — with Fox taking 1,045, and Pierce and Schindlbeck taking 436 and 1,201, respectively.
About 90% of Newaygo County’s precincts were reporting as of press time, and there Fox was ahead of the rest of the candidates, with 2,918 votes. Smith, Pierce and Schindlebeck trailed with 2,411, 383 and 1,916, respectively.
The candidate who secures the Republican nomination in this race will face Democratic challenger Amanda Siggins in the November general election. Siggins faced no Democratic opponent in the primary.
