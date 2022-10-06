LAKE CITY — Several months ago, April and Ryan Cicchelli received a call in the middle of the night asking them to come pick up an alligator in Lake County.
This wasn’t in reference to the Lake County located in central Florida — where an alligator spotting would be relatively commonplace — this was the Lake County located west of Osceola County in Northern Michigan, and the alligator in question was in police custody following a vehicular pursuit.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, a deputy was patrolling U.S. 10 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle fled after a traffic stop was initiated, and led deputies and Michigan DNR law enforcement on a brief pursuit that ended with the vehicle being stuck between two trees on the Rails-To-Trails pathway near Forman Road in Webber Township.
The driver, a 40-year-old male from Oak Park who later was identified as Joshua Applebaum, was taken into custody.
According to the press release, the passenger — an alligator named “Karen” — attempted to flee the scene, “but was taken into custody after a short scuffle.”
“Karen is not facing any charges at this time,” the press release continued. “We believe she was an unwilling participant during the incident, nor do we believe she was ever in control of the vehicle.”
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin had a little fun with the wording of the press release, and afterward, received calls from newspapers, television stations, and online media outlets around the country requesting an interview.
The media buzz surrounding the incident focused both on the playful nature of Martin’s press release, and the backstory of Karen the alligator.
Months before Applebaum was arrested in Lake County, he had been posting videos of Karen (often adorned with a silver necklace and pink claw polish) on the social media platform TikTok, where he has two channels called “AdayInTheLifeOfKaren.”
Some of the videos were viewed millions of times, and between the two channels Karen has nearly 300,000 followers. Multiple media outlets picked up on this fact following the Lake County incident, dubbing Karen the “TikTok famous” alligator.
Officials in Lake County contacted April and Ryan to pick up Karen following Applebaum’s arrest because they run an exotic animal sanctuary in Missaukee County called Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue And Exotics.
April got in her car around midnight, drove to Lake County, picked up Karen and brought her back to their facility, where she was placed in an enclosure with four other alligators.
In the weeks following the incident in Lake County, Applebaum attempted to regain possession of Karen.
April said they normally work with people in these types of situations to return their animals to them, but they were less accommodating in this case for a couple of reasons.
First: April and Ryan claim that Applebaum was aggressive and disrespectful toward them, and at one point visited the sanctuary unannounced and made a scene when they wouldn’t immediately turn Karen over to him. April said police were called to help deal with Applebaum, who was given 30 to 40 minutes in which to identify Karen within the enclosure, which he couldn’t.
Second: April said they were more inclined to keep Karen at their facility rather than give her back to Applebaum because they felt it was a more appropriate place for a reptile that would eventually grow 9-10 feet long than someone’s home or vehicle. She said they were informed by authorities at the time they didn’t need to give the animal back until instructed to do so by the courts.
“Alligators do not belong living in cars,” April said in a TikTok video around that time. “They do not belong in police chases. They belong in a proper setup for an alligator. ... This alligator did remain in our care and we hope it continues to.”
The Cadillac News reached out to Applebaum through several different channels, including email, Facebook, his TikTok channel and by posting a public message on his most recent video made on Sept. 1, but did not receive any response back by press time.
In news reports and in his own videos, Applebaum claimed the Cicchellis were mistreating Karen at their sanctuary and holding her “hostage.” Ryan and April have denied these allegations.
The Cicchellis are in the midst of responding to a United States Department of Agriculture “show cause” order to determine if Cicchelli’s Second Chance Rescue and Exotics should have its exhibitor’s license terminated. The order comes following an inspection earlier this year, when USDA inspectors claimed that the Cicchellis were not truthful in disclosing all the animals they had in their possession.
The USDA action has nothing to do with Karen, however, and Ryan added that even if their exhibitor’s license was eventually terminated, they would still be able to house all the animals they currently do on their property, including the alligators.
Applebaum eventually took the Cicchellis to court in order to regain possession of Karen, and on July 21, Lake County Trial Court Judge Peter Wadel ordered the animal be returned to its original owner on the grounds that she was his rightful property.
“Defense hereby stipulate to the release of Joshua Applebaum’s property, specifically, Karen the alligator,” the order reads. “Prosecution and Defense agree that the facility that is holding Karen the alligator shall release him to Joshua Applebaum.”
April said while they complied with the order and released Karen to Applebaum, she also contacted Detroit Animal Care and Control to let them know that he probably would be bringing the animal back to Oak Park, where there is a local ordinance prohibiting the ownership of alligators.
Applebaum a little over a month before he was arrested in Lake County posted a video on TikTok showing a notice from an Oak Park code enforcement agent that ordered him to remove Karen from his home.
“City ordinances, Ponzi scheme [sic] that’s what it is,” Applebaum commented in the video. “... don’t legally sell them if u can’t legally have them.”
Several weeks ago, April said she saw a post by Applebaum on an internet message board stating that Karen was missing from his home and asking if anyone had seen her.
Soon after that, Detroit Animal Care and Control took possession of Karen as part of an “animal rescue operation,” according to documents from the agency.
“The Rescued Animals were subsequently surrendered to the ownership of Detroit Animal Care and Control on expiration of state mandated holding period,” the document continues. “With the knowledge and consent of the Initiating Organization, the Initiating Organization desires to place some of the Rescued Animals with and transfer ownership thereof to Cooperating Organization (Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue And Exotics).”
April said Karen was found in a church parking lot. When no one came forward to claim her during the state mandated holding period, ownership of Karen was surrendered to Detroit Animal Care and Control.
April said Detroit Animal Care and Control chose to place Karen with them because they had previously been in contact with the agency about the animal’s well-being.
Recently, Karen was brought back to Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue And Exotics, and now she’s legally owned by the Cicchellis.
Ryan said when they had Karen the first time, visitors to their animal rescue would frequently ask about her.
“She was a huge hit,” Ryan said. “Everyone wanted to see her.”
While Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue And Exotics has closed for the summer, Ryan and April will be hosting a Toys for Tots charity event to close out the season this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue And Exotics is located at 10944 W. Rosted Road.
