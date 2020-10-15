CADILLAC — The District Health Department No. 10 is offering flu vaccines to children, adults, and seniors.
In Wexford County, DHD No.10 is hosting flu clinics at the following location:
Cadillac Christian Reformed Church, 1110 E Division St, Cadillac, MI 49601
Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 20 9 to noon.
You may qualify for a free flu shot so be sure to ask us. The cost for the seasonal flu vaccination without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46.
Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, the Health Department may be able to help through Vaccines for Children (VFC) or other programs. The Health Department can bill the following: Medicare, Medicare Health Plans, Medicaid, Medicaid Health Plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Blue Care Network, Priority Health, McLaren Commercial, ASR, United Health Care, and TRICARE with an insurance card present at the time of appointment. It is important to be aware of your insurance benefit rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.