CADILLAC — Friday morning officials from local schools, municipalities and agencies gathered to hear about housing and the current housing crisis.
While the topics spoken about by the four panelists were vast, they contained three reoccurring topics that were part of the roughly two-hour panel discussion: collaboration, of course, money and time.
The four panelists included Emmett County Housing Ready Program Coordinator Andrea Jacobs, Housing North Resources Executive Director Yarrow Brown, Frankfort Superintendent Josh Mills and Mackinaw Island Community Foundation Executive Director Stephanie McGreevy.
“We are fortunate to have those innovative thinkers as part of our panel today; as a community, we will have to look at creative solutions to resolve the lack of affordable housing,” said Doreen Lanc, Executive Director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
Each of the panelists was invited to Cadillac Friday because each is on the front lines of the current housing crisis in their communities and/or the Northwest Michigan region. More importantly, each panelist also had a hand in successful projects that helped to alleviate some of the housing issues their communities faced.
McGreevy spearheaded a project that had the Mackinac Island Community Foundation donating nearly $450,000 including a $250,000 donation to help purchase land in 2018. The city of Mackinaw Island contributed $270,000 from general funds and used a more than $2 million Capital Improvement Bond to complete the project.
The townhomes are built and rented. The cost is $850 a month for a two-bedroom version and $1,050 for a three-bedroom townhouse.
McGreevy said it first took the community foundation saying that housing was the No. 1 priority. While things like childcare and broadband accessibility also are big issues, McGreevy said people need a roof over their heads first and foremost.
It was a similar story of collaboration for Frankfort and Mills.
Mills said when it comes to housing projects, it has to be a 20- to 30-year long haul that starts with a municipality’s Master Plan. It also includes various partnerships along the way. While the housing crisis is an issue everywhere, Mills said if there was a region in the state that could address it would be the Northwest region of the state.
He said, ultimately, the private sector can’t solve this problem on its own and will need help, including help from the government. He also said there will be obstacles and setbacks along the way but everyone has to remember when it comes to fixing the housing crisis it is going to be a long haul.
Of course, money is an issue and Jacobs said there will always be a capital gap that will need to be overcome. She said having a good plan in place and what is needed to help alleviate some of the guesswork from the developer always is a good idea. That way they are spending time and resources on proposals that ultimately get shot down for whatever reason.
She also said there needs to be a fair housing conversation about access.
Although what worked for the panelists isn’t a blueprint for what can be done in the Cadillac area, the idea of collaboration was something that all said had to happen for a project to be successful.
The event was hosted by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Consumers Energy and Baker College of Cadillac.
Editor’s Note: Another housing story that delves deeper into the topic of housing is scheduled to run in the Cadillac News on Tuesday, April 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.