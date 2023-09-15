The first gift Désiré Nana ever received was a shoebox filled with personal items and toys.
That gift box from Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child, changed his life.
“I come from one of the poorest countries on the globe,” he told OCC project leaders from 10 northwest Michigan counties who met recently at the First Baptist Church in Cadillac.
“In Africa we don’t have a Santa Claus and he’s not coming to town,” he said. “Growing up there was different than here. Gifts aren’t part of our culture. We don’t get gifts.”
One day he was invited to come to school for a special event. He liked school, but it was a three-mile walk each way. And it was on a Saturday.
“I was thinking, I will be walking in the hot sun,” he said, “But for some reason I chose to go and I’m happy I did.”
When he arrived at school all the children received a booklet called “The Greatest Gift.” It was picture book of gospel stories.
“I didn’t have any books to read,” he said. “So coming all that way, it was worth it. But then they started handing us boxes. There were 200 kids on the floor, all opening these boxes. It was shocking. Everyone was confused. What’s going on? Why are they doing this? These boxes were filled with gifts. They were showing us that God loves us.”
That was the first time he had received a gift or heard a gospel presentation.
“I didn’t know that God was going to take me on a different journey beyond the imagination of anything I could pray or ask for,” he said.
Operation Christmas Child area workshop
Nana was the guest speaker when OCC project leaders from northwest Michigan met to prepare for Operation Christmas Child.
OCC is a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. Every year they deliver gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need. During the OCC National Collection Week, November 13-20, Cadillac residents can bring gift-filled shoeboxes to drop-off locations across the area that will be announced in late October.
For more information call 937-374-0761 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Donations can be made online for $10 per shoebox.
Since 1993, OCC has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries.
