Fall may be all about the white-tailed deer when it comes to outdoor recreation, but in the spring, enthusiasts turn their focus to the state’s waterways and fishing.
With the season openers for trout and in the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike happening on Saturday, the DNR said this is the perfect time to enjoy Michigan’s fishing opportunities.
Pilgrim’s Village Fishing Shop employee Chris Knaisel said this weekend is a big one not only for the bait shop, but also for cottage rentals.
“It’s the official start of spring,” he said. “From ice-out until the start of walleye it’s pretty slow. People go out for steelhead, but I think people are ready to hit the lakes.”
Before this past weekend’s warm-up, Knaisel said new license purchases had been slow. He said it is his experience that license sales are typically tied to the weather. When the early spring weather is nice, people get their licenses early. When it is cold and wet like it has been so far this year, those sales trickle in. The last few days, however, Knaisel said everyone who came into the shop was buying licenses.
“The weather has been so depressing and it has slowed things down. The last couple of days the shop was filled up,” he said. “They want to go out and they want to do stuff.”
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello also will be joining the countless anglers this weekend who will be participating in the annual outdoor tradition.
While he will be fishing this weekend, Tonello said it is important for anglers to do their homework so they know what regulations are for the streams they are planning on fishing. Michigan conservation officers also will be out in force to make sure regulations are being followed.
They also will likely be out on Friday to make sure anglers aren’t trying to start a little early, according to Tonello.
He also said it appears the weather looks to be cooperating, which would result in a good start to the season.
“Looks like we will have a pretty dry week. Some opening days the rivers are blown out and up,” he said. “This year they will be up but they won’t be blown out, so they should be fishable.”
While the openers are happening for walleye and northern Pike this weekend, the DNR reminds Upper Peninsula anglers that the walleye and northern pike possession seasons open on May 15. The DNR also said Michigan’s muskellunge possession season on all Great Lakes, inland waters, the St. Marys River, Lake St. Clair, and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers opens June 4. The DNR also reminds anglers that catch-and-release fishing for muskellunge is open all year.
The catch-and-immediate-release season for largemouth and smallmouth bass is open all year on nearly all waters unless otherwise closed to fishing, according to the DNR. Anglers should check the current Michigan Fishing Guide for specifics.
The possession season for bass opens statewide on May 28, except for Lake St. Clair, the St. Clair River and the Detroit River, which open on June 18. The Lake Erie, Detroit River, Lake St. Clair and St. Clair River daily possession limit for walleye will remain at six fish through April 30, 2023.
The new license season began April 1, so the DNR also is reminding anglers they need to be sure they have purchased a new fishing license for this fishing season.
Finally, as the new fishing season is starting to heat up, the DNR also is reminding anglers to help prevent the spread of invasive species by taking the time to clean, drain and dry waders and gear before heading to a new location. Two invasive species, New Zealand mudsnail and didymo (rock snot), have been detected in Michigan, according to the DNR. Both thrive in high-quality waters and can have harmful effects on stream ecosystems.
Tonello said mudsnail and didymo are two of the most recent invasive species discovered in Michigan waters. So far, Tonello said they have only been found in streams and currently, because both are newer to the state’s waters, they don’t know what the invasive’s impact will be in the state.
“So far, the mudsnail we have not detected any negative impacts, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t coming,” Tonello said. “The rock snot, the verdict is still out on how it will turn out in Michigan water. It has caused problems in other places, but the question remains if it will here.”
The mudsnail is native to New Zealand, but it has been introduced in many other countries, where it is often considered an invasive species because populations of the snail can reach phenomenal densities. They hold no nutritional value for native fishes, so populations in the U.S. do not fall subject to predation.
Didymo is a nuisance freshwater alga and despite its nickname, it has a coarse, woolly texture. It also can grow into thick mats that cover a river’s bottom. It is the thick mats are concerning for trout habitat.
