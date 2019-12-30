Time to renew your dog's license

CADILLAC — Your dog needs a license and now’s the time to get it.
You could even save yourself some cash by doing it during the next two months instead of waiting until the spring.
In Cadillac, 2020 dog tags can be picked up at the city’s municipal building through the end of February (they’re available Dec. 1, 2019 through Feb. 28, 2020). Tags are also available at township halls and through veterinarians’ offices.
If your dog is fixed, you’re saving yourself $2 in license fees. In Wexford County, dog tags are $5 for intact animals and $3 for spayed or neutered dogs.
But that’s only if you get your dog licensed before March 1, 2020. After March 1, dog licenses are available at the county courthouse, but the price doubles unless it’s a puppy.
In Missaukee County, dog license expiration dates are linked to your dog’s rabies vaccination status. If your dog’s rabies vaccination is out-of-date, the license is, too. Intact Missaukee County dogs are $10 a year while spayed or neutered dogs can be licensed for $5 a year. Missaukee County allows owners to register dogs for one or three years, depending on the rabies vaccine, though there is not a cost savings to owners for registering the dog for all three years at once, according to the fee schedule on the county website.
Osceola County has had its 2020 dog tags available since Nov. 1. Osceola County charges $5 for spayed and neutered dogs and $10 for intact dogs, with fees doubling once you hit delinquent status.
Lake County puts a stronger penalty on intact (also known as unaltered or just “male/female‘) dogs. There, the county charges $5 for a spayed or neutered dog and $15 for one that hasn’t been “fixed.‘
In Missaukee County, where treasurer Lori Cox recently updated county commissioners on the status of dog licenses, 323 dog licenses were sold in the 2018 to 2019 fiscal year. Most animals were fixed. Missaukee County sold 200 licenses for spayed or neutered dogs and 65 licenses for unaltered animals, plus a variety of other license types.
The spay/neuter rate in Missaukee County tracks with past years’ numbers; Cox reported last year that about 73% of the licensed dogs in Missaukee County had been fixed.
Labrador retrievers were the most licensed dogs in Missaukee County in both the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 fiscal years. Lab mixes, Jack Russell terriers, German shepherds, pitbulls, great Danes, poodles, dachshunds, and golden retrievers were the most popular breeds this year. In the previous year, Labradors, lab mixes, Jack Russell terriers, pitbulls, golden retrievers, German shepherds and poodles were also on Cox’s “most popular list.‘ However, shih tzus, German shorthaired pointers and Australian shepherds filled out the remainder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.