Election Day is here and for some voters in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties it is time to cast a ballot.
Tuesday’s ballots will consist of local city elections in Wexford and Missaukee counties and one single school operating millage renewal to be decided by voters in Osceola and Lake counties.
What follows is the elections, both opposed and unopposed, that will be on local ballots Tuesday.
CITY OF CADILLAC
Mayor
Two candidates are vying for the mayoral seat on the Cadillac City Council during the upcoming general election. Incumbent Carla Filkins is running to retain her seat, which is being contested by current sitting council member Bryan Elenbaas.
City Council
Incumbent Ward Two Cadillac City Council member Tiyi Schippers will be facing off against challenger Matthew Reinertson this November. Ward 4 incumbent Stephen King is running unopposed to retain his seat.
CITY OF MANTON
Mayor
Incumbent Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite will face challenger Troy Jones during this year’s general election.
Commission
Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Manton City Commission in the upcoming general election. Demetrius Atwood, William Bates, Heather O’Connor and Dick Raymer are running.
Bates is the only incumbent candidate running for a commission seat during the next election.
CITY OF LAKE CITY
Mayor
Two candidates are vying for Lake City mayor this November. Incumbent Brad Seger will face Craig Ardis for the seat.
Clerk
Two candidates are vying for Lake City city clerk this November. Incumbent Judy Houle will face Lisa Butson for the seat.
City Council
Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Lake City Council this November; incumbent Arlo Bartholonew, incumbent Robert Pickford, Tracy Bartz and Teri Kaptor.
CITY OF MCBAIN
Mayor
Incumbent Joey Roberts is running unopposed to retain his seat as mayor.
Clerk
Two candidates are vying for McBain city clerk this November. Incumbent Marcia Smith will face Faye Meyering-Walker for the seat.
City Council
Incumbent Donald Heuker, Donna Lutke and Doug Smith are all running unopposed to retain their seats on the city council.
PINE RIVER MILLAGE RENEWAL
Pine River Area School is asking its school community to renew its non-homestead property tax of 18 mills for an additional seven years beginning in 2022 and ending in 2029. This includes voters in Burdell, Cedar, Hartwick, LeRoy, Lincoln, Rose Lake and Sherman townships in Osceola County and Dover, Ellsworth, Newkirk and Pinora townships in Lake County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.