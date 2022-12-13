Timeline set for new Pine River superintendent search

LEROY — After former Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis announced his resignation last week, the plan to find his successor is starting to take shape.
Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin presented his plan that included a timeline that incorporated each step of the process. The board also determined what that timeline should be, gave input to the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
Lewis-Lakin said as a school board, the seven members that make up the Pine River board were about to embark on the most important things it does as an elected unit.
The timeline included stakeholder input meetings that are to be scheduled on the dates of Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 and will focus on gathering input from district administration, elementary, middle and high school teachers and staff, transportation staff and parents/community. There also will be an online survey available, which should be available in the next couple of days.
The board will hold a workshop meeting on Jan. 25 and hear a report on stakeholder input from Lewis-Lakin and develop selection criteria. It is also at this meeting that the board would determine if there is a strong internal candidate. If they believe there is, then it would pursue that opportunity before opening it up to outside candidates.
If they decide to open up the position to outside candidates, the posting would close at the end of February. On March 3, the board would receive access to candidate materials. By March 6, there will be another workshop for interview prep. It is at that workshop the board would select the candidates for the first interview.
The next week on March 13 and March 14 the first round of interviews would happen. On March 22 and March 23 there would be finalist visits and interviews. At the end of those interviews, the board would select its choice and start the process of contract negotiations. The goal would be to have the new superintendent in the district by mid-April or as negotiated.
After the meeting, Pine River Board of Education President Kevin Delancey said the district is about to start an exciting process.
“It is always exciting to start a new chapter. Tom (Shook) was the only one on the board when Mr. Lukshaitis was hired and he was here 8.5 years,” he said. “I’ve been on since 2016 but I wasn’t a part of that, but I was part of the crowd during that time.”
When it comes to what the district is looking for in its next candidate, Delancey said the input from the stakeholder meetings and the online survey will direct the board in what to look for. He said it will be important to hear from the Pine River community.
“I think people have questions and we are addressing those questions,” he said. “We are all community here and I don’t want anyone to feel excluded or feel like they are not being heard.”
Effective as of 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move was to allow Lukshaitis and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren. Lukshaitis said in a release that he was grateful to the district’s board of education, administrators, teachers and staff. He also said he was grateful to the student body of the district and its community during his nearly nine years as superintendent.
When asked last week if he was retired after his resignation, Lukshaitis reiterated he was resigned but said nothing more.
In February 2014, the board held two days of interviews for five candidates chosen from a total of 18 for its superintendent position after then-superintendent Jim Ganger informed the board of his retirement plans. After that process, two candidates were picked as finalists. One, however, took his name out of consideration, leaving only one candidate, Lukshaitis.
He began work as superintendent on July 1, 2014.
During his time at the helm, the district had ups and downs. There were the two bonds he helped to get passed and the celebration of the district’s 50th anniversary, but there also were student deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a hazing incident involving the Pine River football team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.