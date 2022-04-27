BRETHREN — Boat access to the Manistee River in Manistee was closed to the public Tuesday after a vehicle became submerged in the river.
At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said an angler was backing their boat into the Tippy Dam boating access site when a mechanical issue prevented the driver from stopping their vehicle. As a result, the vehicle backed into the river and partially submerged.
The DNR said a passerby assisted the driver by using a tow strap to remove the vehicle from the river, which was then taken away from the site by a tow truck. The scene was cleared by a conservation officer around 7:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported. The Tippy Dam boating access site, located off Dilling Road in Brethren, was reopened Tuesday.
The driver’s name was not released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.