BRETHREN — Boat access to the Manistee River in Manistee was closed to the public Tuesday after a vehicle became submerged in the river.

At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said an angler was backing their boat into the Tippy Dam boating access site when a mechanical issue prevented the driver from stopping their vehicle. As a result, the vehicle backed into the river and partially submerged.

The DNR said a passerby assisted the driver by using a tow strap to remove the vehicle from the river, which was then taken away from the site by a tow truck. The scene was cleared by a conservation officer around 7:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported. The Tippy Dam boating access site, located off Dilling Road in Brethren, was reopened Tuesday.

The driver’s name was not released.

