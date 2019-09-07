EVART — To help the Evart community learn more about the invasive species in the area and how to deal with them, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area hosted a workshop.
Scheduled for two hours, the workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Riverside Park East looked at the Japanese knotweed and methods to getting rid of the invasive species.
With a root system that can go as deep as 15 feet into the ground and spread as wide as 60 feet away from the initial stalk, NCCISMA Invasive Species Tech Zach Peklo said Japanese knotweed can be very resilient.
"With such a deep root system, you cannot just uproot it and as soon as the plant is disturbed it will shoot up another stalk 60 feet away," he said. "So the plant can get very out of hand very quickly."
When told raspberries used to grow where the knotweed is now, Peklo said it did not surprise him only knotweed existed in that patch.
"It takes over," he said. "Once it starts growing, though only spreads when disturbed, it completely takes over."
Though there is no scientifically proven solution proven to irradicate the invasive plant, Peklo said there is anecdotal evidence that the plant can be treated.
The key to getting rid of the invasive plant and keeping it under control is being consistent with treating patches.
"After a couple of years, we will check up on it again and if a new sprout has popped up it is important to nip it in the bud right then and there," Peklo said.
While spraying is a method that can be used to treat patches of Japanese knotweed, the two methods discussed at the workshop were stump cut and injection.
The cut-stump method requires the cutting of the plant's stalk and injecting the herbicide directly into the hollow chambers within the plant.
The most important part of the cut-stump method, said Peklo, is keeping the cut stalks off the ground where seed can land and shoot up another patch.
The other method discussed was injecting the herbicide directly into the plant without cutting and disturbing the plant.
Peklo said this method is good for areas that are more traveled like Riverside Park East as it keeps the herbicide contained in the plant and has a much lower chance of contaminating anyone or anything that may walk through the bush.
Though getting rid of invasive plants is important, Peklo said it can get costly. But, thanks to grant money, NCCISMA can help homeowners not have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to get rid of invasive species.
The cost-share program is intended for landowners who do not want to perform invasive species treatments on their own and, thanks to grants, can halve the price of treating invasive patches.
The species applicable for the cost-share program are garlic mustard, glossy and common buckthorn, giant and Japanese knotweed, phragmites, oriental bittersweet, wild parsnip, tree-of-heaven, and bristly locust.
A fillable PDF of the application can be found at northcountryinvasives.org and emailed to Peklo at zach.peklo@macd.org.
