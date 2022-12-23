CADILLAC — Winter is here, and the snowbirds have arrived. Not the part-time Floridian kind, but the many avian visitors who flock to the Great Lakes region in search of more comfortable living quarters.
These overwintering species come in such overwhelming amounts that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking to the public to make sure they’ve all been accounted for — or at least as many as possible.
There are a few different bird counts that begin this time of year, including winter feeder counts, the Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count and wild turkey observations.
Those who are avid hunters may have an easier time keeping track of wild turkey and can start their count in January. Michiganders who prefer to spend their winters indoors shouldn’t dismay, because feeder and Audubon counts can be done from the warmer side of your doors and windows. Both counts are already underway, with feeders beginning in early November and the Audubon’s beginning Dec. 14, but there’s still plenty of time to participate.
Longtime birders probably bought their seed and hung their feeders some time ago, like local outdoor enthusiast Dave Foley, but newcomers can hit any nearby lawn and garden or farm supply store to get started.
Foley has a few feeders hanging in his backyard, about three feet from his window. He said feeder placement can be important for bird safety, because they’ve been known to fly into windows and sliding doors.
“People will have more problems if their feeders are 10 feet back, because the birds will panic and dive into the window, and break their neck,” he said. “But I have never seen a bird body at the base of my feet.”
As far as seed variety goes, Foley has found that black oil sunflower seeds appeal to most species, in addition to suet. He’s been keeping a 40-pound bag of seeds on hand in his home, and a few containers of suet to make sure his feeders can be refilled.
Michigan bird watchers have their choice of participating in an in-state count through the Kalamazoo Nature Center, or an international count via The Cornell Lab feeder watch project.
To participate, birders will need to sign up through their chosen count facilitators website, where they’ll list their count site and choose their count days. Bird watchers who sign up through Cornell are encouraged to complete a count as often as once a week, but less is still acceptable.
For accurate counting, participants should watch their feeders on and off across their designated count days, recording each species that stops for a snack, and the number of individual birds spotted within that species. From there, birders can upload their feeder data online.
Bird counts are designed to help scientists and conservationists track migration habits and species health, but Foley said they’re also a great way to assist the animals through their overwintering by keeping their energy up and giving them a consistent food supply.
“If you look at the metabolism of some of the little birds, especially the chickadees, they have to eat a ton just to survive,” he said. “They’re constantly little eating machines, so if they suddenly can’t do it, it’s not unheard of for, occasionally, them to starve, or even freeze if they can’t find cover.”
Most northern Michigan predators are in the midst of hibernation through the winter, so Foley said there’s no concern for bears, deer or raccoons to dismantle feeders. But if the rare warm-up does occur, he recommends taking the feeders inside for the night as a precaution.
On Foley’s property, he mainly spots cardinals, chickadees, goldfinches, blue jays and woodpeckers, but the species he’s become most fascinated with is the pileated woodpecker, because of their large size and interesting eating habits. He’s found that suet is the best way to attract a pileated woodpecker.
Foley’s voraciousness for bird watching and counting is driven in part by the ecological and conservational benefit it provides, but also by his love of nature. Across his years of birding, he’s collected many guidebooks and has invested in a sturdy pair of binoculars — which he said are a staple item for any bird watcher worth their salt.
Though he hasn’t personally noticed a decline in native bird populations, Foley said it’s no secret that climate change has had an impact on bird populations. Changes in temperature can have an impact on both bird migration and habitat availability. While the change may not be obvious to the birders watching from their backyard, state and federal groups like the Michigan DNR and the U.S. Forest Service are following changes in populations and promoting various conservation efforts, like counts.
Winter feed counts will continue until the end of April, and bird watchers can jump in at any time. Audubon’s Christmas County is currently underway, and will end on Jan. 5, so people still have about a week to gather their data.
