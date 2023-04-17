CADILLAC — Earth Day is almost here and that means the environment will be on the minds of many.
For those looking for ways to go green ahead of the holiday, here are a few tips to get you started.
Recycling is always a big part of going green. Missaukee Conservation District Manager Sherry Blaszak said materials like paper, plastic, and glass can be taken to local recycling centers.
When recycling plastics or glass that contained food, she said to make sure you clean it out. Some centers also take electronics and metal.
“It takes a little bit of effort, but at least it doesn’t go in the garbage,” she said. “It reduces our landfill footprint and it makes a big difference.”
Blaszak said packaging materials like the Styrofoam peanuts some people use can be recycled at Pak Mail in Cadillac. She also said people return toys to the company Mattel Toys instead of throwing them out.
Other plastics can be recycled too. Blaszak said different plastic wraps like the ones used for bread, ice, and toilet paper can be brought back to Meijer or Walmart.
“If a plastic can be pulled and stretched, you can recycle it,” she said.
Blaszak said Dr. Shrink in Manistee recycle boat shrink wrap some people use to cover their boats in the winter. For less than $10, she said the company can take around 32 feet of the boat wrap.
Along with creating jobs, Blaszak said recycling doesn’t use virgin materials or natural resources that are extracted in their raw form. Instead, recycling allows materials to be reused and avoid ending up in a landfill.
“(Landfills) are all garbage,” she said. “There’s a lot that could have been recycled, so it’s a waste of land use.”
Some areas also provide ways to recycle tires or hazardous waste like needles.
Reusing certain items is another way to go green. Blaszak said you can use old food containers for storing other items or turn old clothing into cleaning rags. She said smaller items like buttons could be used for crafts.
“Start looking at things differently,” she said. “Instead of just pitching it right away, see what other things might be able to get done with it.”
Energy is another area where people can go green. Michigan Saves Director of Business Development Patrick O’Boyle said his program offers customers an opportunity to become more energy efficient.
Michigan Saves is a nonprofit green bank that deals in helping people find clean energy sources.
“We have authorized contractors and authorized lenders within our program, and if you are a homeowner, business, municipal, or house of worship, you can use our financing for the purchase of energy efficiency or renewable energy improvements,” O’Boyle said.
These improvements can be made to roofs, insulation, air conditioning units, furnaces and windows. He said they also have electric car charging ports and whole-home battery storage units.
One of the big renewable energy improvements the nonprofit focuses on is solar panels. O’Boyle said these panels can reduce fossil fuel emissions and protect against climate change.
He said the number of panels you’ll need is based on how much electricity your appliances utilize.
“It’s based on your electrical consumer,” O’Boyle said. “It’s not necessarily based on the size of your house. It’s about how much electricity you need to power your home or business.”
O’Boyle recommended making your home more energy efficient first before installing solar panels to lower your energy consumption. This can be done by improving your insulation, upgrading an air conditioning unit or changing your light bulbs to LED ones.
While the average cost is around $25,000, O’Boyle said there is a federal tax credit called ITC. This credit allows you to apply up to 30% of your solar energy system’s cost as a credit to your federal tax bill.
“You always want to ask an accountant if you are eligible for that federal tax credit before you buy solar,” he said.
There are cheaper ways to become more energy efficient. O’Boyle said you can get an energy audit to see what steps you’ll need to take.
O’Boyle recommended learning about your utility rates to find the peak times for energy consumption. He said using energy during these peak times can be more expensive. By contacting your utility company, he said you can learn when these times are and avoid them.
Other ways to save energy include turning off your lights when you’re not using them and reducing your water usage. Blaszak said you should also unplug anything you’re not using, like a phone or laptop charger.
To reduce fossil fuel emissions, Blaszak said you can cut your grass less frequently. When driving your car, she said you should plan your trips to get as much done in one go versus making multiple trips.
She also recommended staying local to avoid long trips and to support the local economy.
“Use your area,” she said. “Find out what you have in your own community. That’s a benefit all the way around.”
If you’re a gardener, Blaszak said you can create a compost pile using your food waste. She also said you can take a soil sample before using fertilizer.
The Missaukee Conservation District offers a soil sampling cost-share program to help with sampling.
“You should soil sample before you put any type of fertilizer on it, because you might not need it,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.