Tips for how you should approach a crosswalk as a pedestrian or driver

CADILLAC — Crosswalks in downtown areas are intended to provide a safe way for pedestrians to cross busy streets.
However, they can also be dangerous if a pedestrian or driver doesn’t know the rules for using them. In Cadillac, Community Development Director John Wallace said there have been a couple of times where a pedestrian was nearly hit by a vehicle while using a crosswalk.
In recent years, he said there has been one fatality and one individual severely injured while crossing the street. This is why it’s important for pedestrians and drivers to know the rules when encountering a crosswalk.
“I think when you’re going to cross, the things that I would be concerned about would be No. 1, not jumping right off the curb as soon as you can,” he said. “I would take a quick look in both directions and make sure nobody is trying to cross through the light.
“I think it’s just a question of trying to be alert to your surroundings and knowing that people can be turning to the street that you’re crossing from behind you or in front of you.”
Wallace said awareness is important when using a crosswalk for pedestrians and drivers in downtown Cadillac. For pedestrians, he said they need to look both ways before crossing the street and avoid distractions while walking.
For drivers, he said it’s all about being extra cautious, driving the speed limit and being observant of people who might be using a crosswalk.
Eye contact is one of the most important things for pedestrians. Lake City council member Kathleen Ostrander said when vehicles are coming, pedestrians need to make sure the driver is slowing down before they can cross.
She said when a crosswalk is marked with a yellow sign, they need to yield to pedestrians crossing the street. In Lake City, these signs are up at each crosswalk in the downtown area. Wallace said Cadillac has a few of these signs set up at crosswalks near the lakes.
“The thing that concerns me is that when drivers see those (signs) they need to slow right down, and they don’t realize that they have to stop if there’s a marked crosswalk and the pedestrian’s in there,” she said.
Pedestrians also have to be aware of how much space a vehicle has to stop. Ostrander said drivers aren’t expected to brake suddenly at crosswalks at the risk of an accident.
“If there’s a whole line of cars, you have to make sure that the driver has a manageable space to stop without being rear-ended, so you can’t expect them to slam on their brakes,” she said.
Ostrander also said pedestrians need to be visible to drivers by wearing reflective and light clothing, especially at night.
“Never assume that a driver can see you,” she said. “That’s why you make eye contact with them.”
Buttons are another tool pedestrians can use when crossing certain intersections in Cadillac. Wallace said when they want to cross the street, pedestrians can push the button and wait for the signal to indicate when it’s safe to cross. He also said the button will verbally repeat the word wait until it’s safe to cross.
If someone presses the button too close to when the light is turning green, Wallace said they may have to wait for the next green light before being allowed to cross.
Drivers should also be cautious when turning around corners in case someone is crossing. Children under 10 years old shouldn’t be crossing the street alone, Ostrander said.
Wallace said Cadillac’s Downtown Development Authority is looking to obtain suggestions from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) for possible crosswalk design changes.
One change could be adding a stopping area. Wallace said this area could allow pedestrians to cross the street halfway and then wait for traffic to clear before proceeding. He said any changes along Mitchell Street would have to be approved by MDOT.
“It’s something we’re still interested in because merchants in the downtown have expressed that they believe that there are safety concerns for people crossing Mitchell (Street), so it’s something that I think is going to get more attention as we move forward this year,” he said.
