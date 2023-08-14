LAKE CITY — Everything within a lake’s ecosystem is connected in one way or another.
If one species is struggling to survive because of human activity, it can hurt the entire ecosystem. That’s why mitigating our impact on the lake is so critical.
“If you break one strand of that web, it has an effect on the entire web,” DNR Park Interpreter Ed Shaw said. “So just having an effect on one species or one animal can have a ripple effect across the entire ecosystem and people don’t think of it that way.”
One of the biggest things Shaw said he tells people living on the lake is to not fertilize their lawns. If the fertilizer gets into the lake, he said it can cause plants or invasive species in the water to grow faster.
A few of the big invasive species found in area lakes are Eurasian watermilfoil and Zebra mussel. DNR Fisheries Habitat Biologist Mark Tonello said if the plant species grow out of control, they can make parts of the lake inaccessible for boating, fishing and swimming.
This is because of the thin mat they form on the surface of the water. Tonello said the invasive species can also stunt the growth of fish because they can’t hunt in the thick vegetation.
DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson said fertilizer or other nutrient runoff from lawns can also increase algae blooms and submerged water plants. When these plants die and decompose, he said that will reduce the oxygen content in the water, which can kill fish.
“Now you just lost a lot of your fishing, at least for the short term, because you have an overabundance of nutrients from the green lawns surrounding the lake,” he said.
Tonello said you should create a natural shoreline between your lawn and the lake to keep any runoff from getting into the water. This means you shouldn’t be cutting your lawn all the way up to the water.
You can also use native plants or fallen trees to create this barrier. Tonello said bluegills and bass love to nest under fallen debris. Aquatic insects and turtles will also use the fallen trees as habitats.
This natural option is better than a man-made barrier like a seawall, Tonello said, because nothing lives along it. While the DNR is supportive of people putting fallen trees in the lake, Tonello said people can contact them to ensure they are using a native tree species and not an invasive one.
The same goes for other plants you may want to use as natural barriers along the lake or your home.
Trees can transport invasive species and diseases. This is why Shaw people should avoid bringing their own firewood and only purchase it locally.
If an invasive species were to infect a group of trees here in northern Michigan, Shaw said it would hurt the ecosystem by killing the trees. It would also hurt industries like forestry and maple syrup because they wouldn’t have trees to harvest from.
“We really want to get that message out there that it is not OK for people to bring or move firewood anywhere in Michigan,” he said.
Picking up trash and disposing of fishing lines are two simple ways to protect wildlife.
In Missaukee County, Lake City resident Lori Pray and her family found what kind of damage a fishing line can do to a loon.
While playing in Lake Missaukee, Pray said they saw a loon entangled in a fishing line. When they approached the bird, it swam away into the lake.
After doing some research on loons and what they could do to help it, Pray said she made a Facebook post asking people to help track down the loon.
“We have enjoyed very much watching all the wildlife on Lake Missaukee,” Pray said. “We’ve been watching for years all the different kinds of birds and animals. We just love them.”
Lake City resident Jim Tieman said he and his wife saw Pray’s post and found the loon swimming around the lake.
The next day, his wife spotted the loon again and Tieman said he tracked it down along his neighbor’s dock, using boats to prevent the loon from seeing him and getting scared away. When he got to the end of the dock, Tieman said the loon swam up to him and he was able to catch it in a net.
“I’ve watched enough TV programs on rescues like the conservation shows and thought if I can catch it, maybe we can do something about it,” he said.
Tieman said the loon’s beak and wings were wrapped in a fishing line, but it didn’t appear to be cut or injured. A fishing hook was caught in the loon’s throat, which could prevent it from diving into the water.
Tieman said he used a pair of scissors to cut the fishing line wrapped around the loon. When he opened the loon’s mouth, he said he couldn’t see the hook stuck in its throat.
Rather than risk hurting the loon, Tieman said he cut as much of the line as he could. He then released the loon into the lake and watched it swim away.
When dealing with animals, Richardson said people should always work with a licensed wildlife rehabilitator to make sure what they’re doing is appropriate and everything they need to do gets done.
In many cases, he said animals that seem out of place or need help are fine. It is illegal for people to take home and care for wild animals themselves.
“It’s best to talk to someone who has experience with it,” he said.
“They are the people who have the legal ability and the training and equipment and experience to take care of animals that are injured.”
Michigan Loon Preservation Association President Arlene Westhoven said human activity is one of the biggest threats to animals like loons. Westhoven said boat traffic in lakes can swamp loon nests with water from the boats’ wake when they drive by. Changing water levels from dams or other man-made structures can also threaten loons.
Tonello said people should always observe animals from afar and avoid getting too close to them in their boats.
“When you think you see things like great blue herons and loons, you don’t need to go rip by them on a jet ski at 30 miles an hour,” he said. “Just keep your distance. If there’s a loon nesting area, just stay away and enjoy them from a distance.”
She said stainless hooks can also hurt loons because it doesn’t break down in the body. This will stop them from being able to swallow their prey.
If a loon swallows a lead sinker, Westhoven said it can be poisonous to the animal. Using fishing gear that doesn’t contain lead is recommended to protect these birds from lead poisoning.
If a fishing line is wrapped around a loon, Westhoven said the line can become embedded and infected. The fishing line could also get tangled in the loon’s wings and prevent it from being able to dive into the water.
Loons need to be able to dive to catch food and avoid natural predators.
“Loons are important as an indicator species because they require clear water, free from toxins,” she said. “It indicates that the lake is healthy not only for wildlife but for the people on it.”
Cleaning your boat, fishing gear and waders is another way to prevent the spread of invasive species and protect wildlife. Shaw said people can inadvertently carry invasive plants on their gear and spread it to another lake.
Before and after you go hiking, he said you should also be brushing your hiking boots off to prevent spreading invasive plants from one trail to another.
