CADILLAC — Attending school for the first time can be a challenging experience for some parents and their children.
Luckily, local teachers and counselors have some tips to help first-time students and their parents navigate those first few weeks of school.
One of the important things G.T. Norman Elementary School kindergarten teacher Stacey Gilland said parents need to do is establish a bedtime routine.
“A routine helps the child know what to expect and can make them more comfortable,” Gilland said. “It also allows them to get plenty of rest because children can get cranky when they are tired.”
On the night before each school day, Lake City kindergarten teacher Kari Webb said should parents set out everything their children will need, including clothes, lunch and school supplies. McBain kindergarten teacher Sherry Brinks also suggested parents provide their students with clothes they can handle on their own.
“We talked to parents about dressing them in clothes that they can be independent with,” Brinks said. “So they don’t have to tie their shoes, they don’t have to snap and do belts, things like that.”
Practicing different skills is also important for kids. Cadillac Area Public Schools Counselor Jessica Brown said parents go through things like eating lunch, opening food items and getting dressed.
Establishing a morning routine is another key aspect of preparing for school. Webb said parents should wake up their children with enough time to get ready for school and avoid rushing them.
Many school staff members said changes in the school routine can be difficult for children. Lake City Elementary School Counselor Katie Richardson said maintaining a consistent routine the night before school and during the school day is important for children.
“Consistency is huge for kids and routine is huge,” she said. “Even though it can be a nuisance, it’s a really big deal to them, especially when they’re first starting out.”
Dropping off your child at school for the first time can be exciting and emotional for some parents. Cadillac Area Public Schools Counselor Jessica Brown said parents should avoid lingering because their emotions can build up.
If a parent begins to cry or show anxiety their children may begin mirroring their parent, said Forest View Elementary social worker Tara Horton. She advised that parents should maintain a calm presence when they are dropping for their children.
Familiarizing students with the school environment is another way for parents to help their children adjust to school.
McBain Elementary School Principal David Wissner said they invited parents to visit before the first day of school to show their children the building and classrooms. He also said they take the students through a typical school day by going through the lunch line, getting on a school bus and visiting their lockers.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Counselor Jessica Brown also said parents can take their children to the school on a weekend to help familiarize them with the area, too.
One of the big tips school staff had for parents was communication. Many teachers ask parents to let them know if their children are having a rough morning, so they may help them through it.
School staff also said parents should talk to their children after school about how their day went and focus on the positive aspects. Brown said parents should avoid asking yes or no questions and keep the conversation going with open-ended ones.
“It helps them feel connected, and it helps them share their school experience with their parents,” Brown said.
Students may not be the only ones struggling to adjust to the school routine. Brown said parents need to stay busy if they are feeling anxious about their child being at school.
“They can pick up a new hobby,” she said. “Go for a walk, go to the gym. Just keep themselves busy.”
Many teachers also said they’ll send photos to parents of their children and utilize messaging platforms to keep them informed about how things are going. Brown said parents and teachers are partners in the school experience and can work together to help their children and themselves adjust.
“If there are any concerns or questions, just always reach out to the teacher and know that educators always have the best intentions,” Brown said.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Counselor Melanie Schmid said it’s also important for parents to know others are going through what they are. Natasha Bancroft, a social emotional wellness coach at Reed City Area Public Schools, said parents can always lean on other parents for support.
“Connect with other parents who are going through the same thing,” she said. “Knowing that you’re not alone in your experience is valuable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.