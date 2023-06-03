CADILLAC — Mosquito season is in full swing, and that means you’ll be doing a lot of swatting to prevent being bitten.
While you can’t completely prevent mosquito bites, here are tips to help better protect yourself against those pesky insects.
Michigan State University Professor of Entomology Ned Walker said there are about 70 species of mosquitoes in Michigan. He said many species only bite people and that’s the extent of their significance. Others do carry viruses that can cause infection and disease.
Walker said only adult female mosquitoes are blood feeders and require blood to develop their eggs. He said they are attracted by odors that humans emanate from our bodies, such as the carbon dioxide in our breath, skin odors and other factors.
“Mosquitoes have sensory mechanisms that allow them to find smell these and they can follow these odor trails to the source,” he said.
Some of the common ways to protect yourself against mosquitoes are by avoiding where they are resting and wearing long clothing. Walker said wooded areas are prime spots for mosquitoes, because these places are shady, as well as humid areas. The mosquitoes’ activity level begins to increase around an hour before sunset and can continue into the early day hours.
However, during the summer when it’s hot outside, Walker said these aren’t great recommendations because people want to spend time in cooler areas with as little warm clothing as possible.
“It’s really hard to tell people in Michigan not to go outside in the summer, so that’s a problem,” he said. “You can’t just expect people to change their behavior.”
“You could wear long-sleeve shirts and long trousers, but again, people are very unlikely to do that in Michigan. We like to wear shorts and short-sleeve shirts or no shirt at all, so altering human behavior is not a very good recommendation even though it would be helpful.”
Wearing repellent is a good way to protect yourself from mosquitoes without altering where you go or what you wear. Walker said the most common ingredient in repellents is called DEET. This chemical works to confuse and interfere with the receptors on a mosquito’s antennae, which deters them from landing on the skin and biting.
Walker said the more concentration of DEET there is in a repellent, the longer it will last on your skin or clothing. Lower concentrations don’t last as long, but he said they’ll work if you’re only planning to be outside for a few hours.
For children, Walker recommends using repellents with lower concentrations of DEET in case their skin is sensitive. He also said there are good Aloe-based creams that you can apply on children.
“Parents should make the application and not let the children do it themselves because kids might want to play with the product and might get into their eyes or a place where you don’t want to arrive,” he said.
When looking to apply a repellent on yourself, Walker said you can always have someone else do it to ensure you get it in those hard-to-reach places. If there’s a bare spot of skin where repellent wasn’t applied, Walker said mosquitoes will find it.
There is also repellent-treated clothing you can find online.
There are a few ways to protect yourself from mosquitoes while at home. Walker said you should make sure your home is well-screened to prevent mosquitoes from getting in.
“Most people have air conditioning and keep their houses closed up these days, but you’d be surprised how easy it is for mosquitoes to sneak inside,” he said.
Walker said people could also contract with a local company to spray insecticides on their property to reduce the mosquito population to an acceptable level. A list of such companies can be found on the Michigan Pest Management Association website.
Dogs are also at risk when it comes to mosquito bites. Walker said Michigan has a growing coyote population and these animals can have heartworms. When a mosquito bites a coyote, the insect can go on to infect a dog with the parasite. Walker said it can impact dogs in their hearts and lungs.
He said people should have their dogs on preventative medicine to prevent them from becoming infected.
Diseases that can infect humans include West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and Jamestown Canyon virus. Walker said the West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease and hot, dry summers are the riskiest for this virus.
West Nile virus can cause fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. While most people recover from the virus, it could cause severe symptoms and lead to death.
Since it’s been very hot and dry out this year, Walker said the mosquito populations are way down so far. However, he said it could all change very easily.
“It all depends upon weather patterns and how much rain we get,” he said. “Typically the more rain we get, the more mosquito hatching we get, and the more mosquito biting we get.”
