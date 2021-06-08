Tips for staying safe during the heat

This past weekend was pretty hot and it appears that the late spring heat and humidity will be hanging around for most of the workweek.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said this week will still be warm but not as hot as this past weekend. While the temperatures will not be in the upper 80s to lower 90s like it was over the weekend, Sullivan said the humidity will be increasing.
Temperatures will remain in the middle to the upper 80s and by the weekend should be in the lower to middle 80s with decreased humidity.
He also said with the continued heat and rising humidity, there will be an ongoing chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings most of the workweek. He added that while the storms won't be widespread if an area gets a storm there is a good chance of heavy localized rainfall.
Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said no cooling stations were opened during the recent weekend and he didn't anticipate the need to open any this week. Baker did say, however, that people should be aware of the potential for weather changes and, in particular, storms.
"I would always monitor the weather for hot days coming up or any pop-up severe thunderstorms," he said. "It is an ever-changing world for weather and you need to be alert and stay informed for pop-up situations."
AAA of Michigan also wants Michiganders to be aware of the heat and take the proper precautions to keep their children, pets and vehicles safe during the heat spell.
Excessive heat can pose great risks to motorists. Within just a few minutes the inside of a car can become dangerously hot, and Michigan’s forecasted heatwave presents a greater risk for heatstroke tragedies.
From 1998 to 2020, 883 children have died from heatstroke in hot cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Despite warnings from safety organizations, each year children continue to die from this needless tragedy.
“People often think that something like this could never happen to them,‘ AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. “However, many heatstroke deaths are accidents, where a parent or caregiver forgets the child is in the back seat.‘
AAA recommended never leaving children unattended in a vehicle even if the windows are open or the air is running; allowing children to play in an unattended vehicle; always locking a vehicle and keeping keys out of children's reach; and before locking your vehicle, check the front and back seats.
AAA suggested always keeping a stuffed animal in your child's safety seat so when your child is with you it can be moved to the front seat as a reminder that your child is in the back. Finally, if you see a child or pet alone in a car, AAA recommended calling 911 immediately and following the instructions of emergency personnel.
The soaring temperatures in a vehicle can also place your pets at risk. Never leave an animal in a parked car, even if the windows are partially open. Even on pleasant days, the temperature inside a car can soar to well over 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes, placing your pet at risk for heatstroke and possibly death.
Extreme heat can also pose risks to your vehicle. AAA recommends drivers check these five key areas to help their vehicle safely survive higher temperatures, including the battery, engine coolant, tires, engine fluids (motor oil, transmission, power steering and brake fluids) and air conditioning.
Even with proper preventive maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur. AAA recommends every driver have a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle. The kit should include water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools and a first aid kit.
This time of year energy usage becomes a concern, especially during spells of extreme heat and humidity.
For that reason, Consumers Energy has introduced a new summer peak rate, which gives Michigan households the ability to lower energy bills and take meaningful actions to protect the planet.
The new summer rates went into effect on June 1 and continue through September. The new rates give customers more control over their energy bills, rewarding them for taking advantage of lower-cost electricity that’s available most of the day.
The new approach is part of Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan. If households make small changes now like shifting energy use away from high-demand times, it could eliminate the need to build new power plants.
For most of the year, households will pay a single price for electricity. From June through September, on-peak pricing will be in effect weekdays from 2 to 7 p.m. Consumers Energy sent letters to all of its residential electric customers explaining the new rate’s impact on their bills and offering tips on how to use this new rate to save money.
These tips include installing a smart thermostat, adjusting air conditioners by at least 1 degree to reduce electricity use, postpone chores so they are completed before 2 p.m. or after 7 p.m., refresh your air conditioning filter and swap out lightbulbs with longer-lasting LED.
If customers are not able to reduce or shift electricity use, most will likely see a $2 per month increase or less on their bill. Some will even see their bill decrease. Consumers Energy developed the summer peak rate in collaboration with the Michigan Public Service Commission. About 50,000 households moved to the rate in 2019. Consumers Energy postponed a statewide adoption of the new rate last year due to the pandemic.
People can learn more about the new Summer Peak Rate at ConsumersEnergy.com/SummerRate.
