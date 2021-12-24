Tis' the season for leftovers

Over the next few days, many people will share holiday meals with family and friends, and most likely, there will be copious amounts of leftovers.
While leftovers are part of the holidays, District Health Department No. 10 wanted to share some techniques to help keep those family dishes from turning and turning loved ones as green as the Grinch.
When shopping, the health department said people should inspect the meat, poultry and fish they are purchasing and make sure the packaging is not torn or damaged. With canned foods, it is best to make sure they are free of dents, bulges and leaks.
With the pandemic, paying attention to cleaning has been important and the health department said that has always been the case when it comes to food and food handling. That means keeping hands, utensils and surfaces that encounter food clean.
The health department said people need to wash their hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food, especially after touching meat, poultry, eggs or seafood to remove harmful bacteria. It also is important to separate food from one another to prevent bacteria from crossing from one food to another, according to the health department.
That means keeping raw meat, poultry, and seafood, as well as their juices, and eggs separate from ready-to-eat foods.
When the big holiday meal is complete, the health department suggests following the two-hour rule. That means, refrigerating or freezing perishable foods and leftovers within two hours and discarding any cooked or perishable foods left at room temperature for longer than two hours.
Finally, the health department said to divide cooked leftovers into shallow containers. That means slicing roasts or dividing casseroles into smaller portions. The health department also suggests labeling packages with the current date and putting them into the refrigerator or freezer within two hours of cooking to promote rapid, even cooling.
More information on food safety can be found at www.cdc.gov/foodsafety.
