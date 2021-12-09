'Tis the season for snow removal

With heavy snowfall blanketing the area over the past few days, some residents may be wondering where they will put all that white stuff.
One thing residents shouldn’t do is plow snow across public roads. State law prohibits the clearing of drives by pushing snow onto or across public roadways. It also prohibits the piling of snow at drives so high it obstructs the view of motorists driving down the road or trying to exit a driveway.
Wexford County Road Commission Manager and Engineer Karl Hanson doing that could cause significant risk to the traveling public. It also can put snow on a neighbor’s property, clog up a ditch or drainage or damage or cause damage to mailboxes.
“The biggest concern is the safety of the traveling public. It can make it slippery if the road has been plowed and they push snow across it. It can make it icy and cause a serious problem,” Hanson said.
Two primary concerns are when residents and businesses pile snow at the ends of driveways along the highway shoulder, and when snow is pushed across the road, leaving snow or slush on the road surface, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Michigan Vehicle Code 257.677a prohibits “the obstruction of safety vision by removal or deposit of snow, ice or slush.” This includes the end of driveways, where banked snow can reduce visibility for vehicles trying to enter the roadway.
“Piling snow at the end of a driveway may be convenient, but makes it difficult for drivers to make sure it’s safe to pull out onto the highway, and tough for drivers to see other vehicles waiting to pull out,” State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said. “Our crews work to keep the shoulders clear and knock down snowbanks at intersections for motorist safety, and residents and business owners need to do the same at their driveways.”
Trails of snow left on the pavement while plowing across the road also can cause problems. As temperatures change, slushy snow can become packed and icy, or refreeze in ridges of ice across the road.
“Careless plowing creates an added hazard to unsuspecting motorists and plow drivers,” Ajegba said.
It also is important to remember that many local ordinances require residents and businesses to keep sidewalks clear of snow. This is important for pedestrians and those waiting for public transit.
“Winter can be a difficult time to get around for those on foot, so please make the extra effort to clear your sidewalks and help everyone stay mobile and safe,” Ajegba said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.