Tis' the season: Project Christmas coming back this December

CADILLAC — After canceling last year’s Project Christmas, the event that helps hundreds of families during the Christmas holiday in Wexford and Missaukee counties is gearing up for a return this December.
Recently, the Project Christmas Board announced it was currently interviewing individuals and families looking to receive assistance through the event that is scheduled to be held on Dec. 11 at the Wexford County Civic Arena in Cadillac. The interviewing process continues Monday through Friday through Dec. 3.
Although it is only October, Project Christmas Board member Ev Rexford said the organization is 99% convinced the event will happen. She also said there are things in place that will help to limit the number of people coming to the Wex by delivering some of the food.
People in Wexford County in need of help are asked to call (231) 779-5205 or (231) 468-3204 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while those in Missaukee County should call (231) 839-8816 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Both Wexford and Missaukee residents should have a Social Security number for each person in the home, sources of income and their supervisor’s names and a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Client Number if they have one. The MDHHS Client Number, however, is not necessary to have to apply.
Last November, after taking everything into account including a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services three-week-long prohibition on indoor social gatherings, and several other activities, including non-collegiate or professional sports, the organizers of Project Christmas announced the cancellation of the 2020 event.
In the Facebook post where the announcement was made, it stated: “It is with great sadness that the Project Christmas Board announces Project Christmas was canceled for 2020. With the last shutdown and the great increase in cases, it became clear we could easily become a super spreader of the virus. We work closely with the Salvation Army who are designated as essential, and they will provide help for families.”
Rexford said it was a hard decision to cancel the event last year but ultimately one that had to be made.
“It made us all very sad. We felt very empty. We are pretty excited to do it this year,” she said. “One of the lessons we can learn from COVID is things that we take for granted can be lost.”
Rexford said while they are still early in the process, items such as pajamas for infants to 9-year-olds, winter hats and mittens are always a need and appreciated.
Project Christmas first began in 1989 and was held in an old house near Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Although it’s just a one-day event, the planning takes place all year long, with the executive committee meeting throughout the year.
The planning committee starts detailed planning in September, with registration beginning in October. It also is a 501©3 non-profit organization that pledges to keep at least 90% of all monies spent within Missaukee and Wexford counties. Annually, the event serves between 800 and 1,000 families.
Anyone interested in giving a tax-deductible gift can do so via the Project Christmas Facebook page, its website (projectchristmaswexmiss.org) or by mailing a check to, Project Christmas, PO Box 554, Cadillac Michigan, 49601.
