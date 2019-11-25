CADILLAC — Cadillac city council’s longest-serving member will be the new mayor pro tem, meaning she’ll fill in whenever Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins is absent from meetings.
Tiyi Schippers was elected in 2009, and says city council’s selection of her as mayor pro tem reflects her long tenure.
“It’s not so much a judgment of anybody else,‘ she explained.
Schippers was elected to city council during what she describes as a discordant time on the council.
Her new position as mayor pro tem was made possible by Bryan Elenbaas’s election to city council. Elenbaas defeated former mayor pro tem Shari Spoelman.
But Schippers doesn’t see Elenbaas’s election as a sign of strife to come; she said new members of the council learn quickly.
“When you are on the other side of the dais, you see part of what’s going on,‘ Schippers said.
Schippers said different opinions can lead to different conclusions.
“I don’t expect all of our votes to be unanimous,‘ she said. But she said she thinks everyone wants the city’s quality of life to keep improving so that Cadillac becomes the kind of place where her own grandkids will want to raise their kids.
Schippers praised the city staff and City Manager Marcus Peccia in particular.
“Right now I see so much potential in our community,‘ Schippers said. “I see an amazing staff and really great projects coming forth.‘
