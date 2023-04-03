If you pay attention to the communities in Northern Michigan and the Cadillac area, it should come as no surprise that drugs are a big issue.
For 40 years, the Traverse Narcotics Team has been on the frontlines of trying to get illegal drugs off the streets of the greater Cadillac area and its surrounding counties. TNT is a multi-jurisdictional task force governed under an Inter-Local Agreement between the counties of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Missaukee, Osceola, Wexford and the Michigan State Police.
When it comes to 2022, TNT was busy dealing with those trafficking both illegal and legal controlled substances. The following data was compiled and placed in the annual TNT report for 2022.
2022 IN A NUTSHELL
The annual TNT report includes both narrative and statistical data for review. It also highlights some of TNT’s accomplishments during any given year. During the past year, TNT investigated a total of 308 cases with 205 arrests. In 2021, TNT investigated 346 cases with 186 arrests.
In 2022, TNT reported the organization was never without work and the past several years of increased activity, especially overdoses and overdose deaths, gave no indication things are going to slow down. TNT also reported 2022 showed an influx of fentanyl, along with diverted prescription drugs, designer drugs, fake pills made to imitate legitimate prescription medications and large amounts of crystal methamphetamine continuing to flood the market. The report also showed cocaine made a recent resurgence in Northern Michigan.
HITTING CLOSE TO HOME
TNT investigated a total of 308 cases with 205 arrests, and of those 205 suspects arrested, there were 502 charges brought against them. A majority of those arrested in 2022, roughly 63, were suspects in Grand Traverse County, followed by Wexford County with approximately 35. Missaukee County had roughly 20 arrests while Osceola County had about 24.
OVERDOSE INVESTIGATIONS
In the eight-county region that makes up TNT, there were a total of 29 overdose investigations with 20 overall overdose deaths.
Grand Traverse County had the most investigations with 10 and deaths with nine, while Wexford County had nine overdose investigations with five overdose deaths during 2022. Missaukee County only had one investigation and one death, while Osceola County had three investigations but no overdose deaths in 2022.
Only Leelanau County had no overdoses investigated and no overdose deaths within the eight-county TNT region during the calendar year 2022.
TYPES OF DRUG CASES
In the eight-county region TNT covers heroin resulted in 21 arrests, while fentanyl resulted in 40 arrests. Methamphetamine was by far the biggest drug connected to TNT arrests with 159 while prescription opiates accounted for 29 arrests.
There also were 18 cocaine arrests in 2022, while there were only two marijuana-related arrests, three prescription stimulant-related arrests and seven prescription depressant-related arrests. Finally, synthetic drugs resulted in six TNT arrests while hallucinogens resulted in two.
Then there are the dollars associated with each of the drugs.
For the value of the cocaine and crack cocaine taken off the streets by TNT, it equated to $11,218.05, while the value of the fentanyl taken off the streets in 2022 was equal to $33,299.01. TNT seized $11,459.69 worth of heroin, while TNT detectives confiscated $23,025.60 in marijuana.
Although methamphetamine resulted in the most arrests in 2022, it was not the highest in terms of value. TNT took $158,556.69 worth of methamphetamine off the streets but took more than a quarter million worth of prescription opiates off the street, for a total of $366,052.05.
Just beating out methamphetamine for the second spot in terms of value was prescription depressants at $172,560. The value of hallucinogens TNT seized equaled $6,539.25, while prescription stimulants equated to $1,002.60. Finally, TNT confiscated $6,020.46 worth of synthetic drugs.
