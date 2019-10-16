TNT arrest man they say was selling narcotics into Wexford County

CADILLAC — Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team arrested a Cadillac man they say was transporting narcotics with the intent to sell them in Wexford County.
According to a TNT press release, detectives on Monday received information about the suspect’s activities.
The investigation led detectives from TNT and Michigan State Police troopers to perform a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, troopers confirmed the suspect did have methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected LSD, and prescription medications in his possession and intended to deliver/sell the drugs.
The 35-year-old suspect from Cadillac was identified as Chantry Steven Linseman. Linseman was lodged at the Wexford County Jail.
Linseman was arraigned on Oct. 15, 2019 in the 84th District Court of Wexford County for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 20 years and/or $25,000 and possession of analogues, a felony punishable by seven years and/or $10,000. In addition, Linesman was arraigned on outstanding warrants. Additional charges may be sought pending laboratory examination of additional seized substances.
Linseman was given a $200,000 cash bond at his arraignment.
The Traverse Narcotics Team is an eight-county multi-jurisdictional investigative team under the direction of the Michigan State Police and is also comprised of officers from various law enforcement agencies in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Kalkaska, Antrim, Missaukee, Osceola, Wexford Counties as well as the Traverse City Police Department.
