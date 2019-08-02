CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac woman was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court for her connection to an incident where she allegedly delivered drugs leading to the overdose death of a Cadillac man.
Kelly Sue MacDonald was arraigned on Thursday on a seven-count felony warrant, which included the charges delivery of controlled substance, a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, causing death and conspiracy to deliver heroin less than 50 grams.
She was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin less than 25 grams, possession of a controlled substance, a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, less than 50 grams, use of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and use of heroin second or subsequent offense for her connection with the March 31 incident in Cadillac.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges and if convicted she faces up to life in prison. A $500,000 cash or surety bond was issued.
On March 31, Cadillac police along with Traverse Narcotics Team detectives were alerted of a possible overdose in a Cadillac motel, according to a TNT press release Thursday.
Detectives said when officers arrived, they found Adam Leyko, 30, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. He was pronounced dead by medical responders. An autopsy was requested and completed at the request of the medical examiner, which confirmed the victim died because of a drug overdose.
Police said during the investigation, they were able to determine the room where the victim was found also was occupied by MacDonald. Surveillance video and witness statements indicate MacDonald was on the scene just prior to officers arriving.
She was arrested later that day on a traffic stop for outstanding warrants and additional charges unrelated to the death of Leyko, according to TNT. At the time of her arrest, MacDonald produced a needle/syringe containing an unknown fluid. MacDonald refused to exit the vehicle she was in as ordered by police and refused to drop the needle, according to police at the time of her arrest.
Assisted by the male driver, Michigan State Police troopers attempted to take physical control of MacDonald as it became apparent she intended to harm/inject herself with the syringe, according to the press release released last spring.
As the struggle continued, police said MacDonald consumed a portion of the substance orally. She quickly became unresponsive and troopers immediately administered two doses of Narcan, with a third being administered by a backup officer, according to the press release. EMS personnel transported MacDonald to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital where she was treated for an overdose, police said.
In June, she was sentenced to between 16 months to two years in prison with 85 days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. She was arraigned Thursday from the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility via video.
Several interviews were conducted by TNT and during the execution of a search warrant during the investigation into Leyko's death, evidence suggested he had contacted MacDonald several times in the days leading up to his death to get heroin, according to the TNT press release.
Police said the evidence also suggested MacDonald was able to acquire heroin from Corry Sisson, 34, of Cadillac. It is alleged MacDonald and Leyko rented a room at the Sun 'n Snow Motel on March 30 where the drugs were used.
The case was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutors Office for review and warrants were authorized for MacDonald and Sisson. Police said Sisson was arraigned on July 29 for the delivery of a controlled substance related to the incident. Sisson was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Those involved are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
TNT and Cadillac Police were assisted by MSP and the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
