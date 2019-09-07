TNT finds hidden stash of crystal meth

TRAVERSE CITY — A vehicle already impounded for other drug-related incidents recently was found to be hiding about one pound of crystal meth by the Traverse Narcotics Team.
TNT detectives received information regarding a large amount of the drug concealed in the vehicle inside a natural void within the vehicle's interior. The vehicle all ready was being held by TNT pending court proceedings.
The K9 unit from the Cadillac Post of the Michigan State Police was requested to assist TNT detectives with the investigation and during the search of the vehicle's exterior the K9 officer indicated there were drugs present, according to TNT.
With the K9's reaction as well as the previous tip, a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, according to police. A detailed search was conducted by police and the K9 unit and the crystal meth was located inside the vehicle.
The found drugs weighed about one pound and in northern Michigan, it has an approximate street value of $50,000.
The owner of the vehicle, a Traverse City man, was already incarcerated at the Grand Traverse County Jail but has yet to be arraigned on these new charges, TNT said. It is expected he will face a charge of possession of methamphetamine which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines when arraigned in 86th District Court in Traverse City.
TNT was assisted by the Cadillac MSP and the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office.
