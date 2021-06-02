CADILLAC — The Traverse Narcotics Team has released details regarding the case against a 30-year-old Traverse City man and a 34-year-old Traverse City woman who face potential life sentences for their connection to the overdose death of another person.
Chad Allen Friess was charged last week with one count of delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, causing death for his connection with an incident on Jan. 20 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
Shawna Ann Butler also was charged last week with one count of aid and abet the delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, causing death for her connection with the same Jan. 20 incident.
If convicted, both Friess and Butler face up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Both Friess and Butler are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Jan. 20, TNT detectives were contacted by the Benzie County Sheriff's Office regarding a suspected drug overdose at a residence in Lake Ann, according to a press release by TNT. The victim was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City where he later died due to the toxicity of drugs in his system, according to TNT.
The drug team's detectives gather evidence at the scene and TNT said they also conducted multiple search warrants for records over several months. With that, TNT said detectives were able to identify Friess and Bulter as the two suspects in the delivery of fentanyl to the deceased victim, which was determined to have taken place in Wexford County.
On May 26, TNT said arrest warrants were authorized by the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office for the Friess and Bulter.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued for Friess, while a $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued for Butler. Both have probable cause conferences scheduled on June 8.
