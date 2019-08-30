To carry or not to carry?

REED CITY — Between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018, 139,546 Concealed Pistol Licenses were issued in the state of Michigan.
As of Aug. 1, Lake County had 1,096 approved concealed pistol license applications, Missaukee County had 1,445, Osceola County had 2,152 and Wexford had 2,653 approved applications for the year of 2019.
And, back in 2017, The Pew Research Center published a research article finding that 38% of gun owners said a loaded gun is always within reach at home, 67% of gun owners said concealed carry should be allowed in more places.
When it came to how often gun owners carried a weapon outside of the home, 11% of gun owners said they carry all the time, 15% said they carry most of the time and 31% said they carry some of the time, according to the Pew Research Center.
With more CPLs being approved across the state and gun legislation being a hot topic, the question was raised in Osceola County where guns can and cannot be carried.
Back in May, the Osceola County Parks Commission passed a policy that prohibited the carrying of guns in the county parks and required that signage be posted. The policy was rescinded at the July 25 meeting once it was determined that the commission could not legally make said policy.
“The legal take is you can’t, because you’re affiliated with the county or state or federal entity, make any laws requiring gun ownership in the State of Michigan,‘ Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said.
According to Michigan State Law, “A local unit of government shall not impose special taxation on, enact or enforce any ordinance or regulation pertaining to, or regulate in any other manner the ownership, registration, purchase, sale, transfer, transportation, or possession of pistols, other firearms, or pneumatic guns, ammunition for pistols or other firearms, or components of pistols or other firearms, except as otherwise provided by federal law or a law of this state.‘
A local unit of government, according to the state, means a city, village, township, or county.
MSP also clarified back in 2010 that it was legal for a person to openly carry a gun as there is no legislation in Michigan stating otherwise.
"You will not find a law that states it is legal to openly carry a firearm. It is legal because there is no Michigan law that prohibits it," according to an MSP legal update.
In the State of Michigan, once someone possesses a CPL, they are not required to conceal their gun, according to MSP.
However, there are a few exceptions.
“There are some exceptions. You can’t go into churches, you can’t go into schools, you can’t go into courthouses,‘ Badovinac said.
According to state law, guns are prohibited in schools or school-owned property, public or private daycare centers, child-caring agencies or child-placing agencies, sports arenas or stadiums, a tavern where primary source of income is the selling of alcohol, any property owned or operated by a place of worship unless presiding official allow, an entertainment facility that an individual knows or should know has a seating capacity of 2,500 or more, a hospital, dormitory or classroom of a university, college or community college, casino or a courtroom, court office or other space used for official court business.
MSP also adds financial depository institutions such as banks and credit unions.
Adding to the list of exceptions, according to MSP, a private property owner has the right to prohibit individuals from carrying firearms on the property.
If a private company like Walmart, Badovinic said, decided to prohibit guns in its establishment, that would be in the company’s legal rights.
And though there are these exceptions, Badovinac said he is not a fan of the laws as they are.
"I should go on the record saying that I am not a fan," he said. "(...) I am not a fan of (the law) but it is my job to tell you what the law is."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.