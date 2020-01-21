Jan. 21, 1970
Snow crunched with spine-chilling squeaks, motor vehicles balked at moving from their warm overnight storage places and nostrils recoiled from the sting of record-setting sub-zero temperatures in this area this morning. Lake City unofficially hit a low of 21 degrees below zero. A minus 12 reading was reported about 7:30 a.m. at the Wexford County Road Commission on North Mitchell Street and the city’s official report showed a low of minus 17 degrees. That low reading for Cadillac this morning sets a new record low for this date. The previous record was five below zero in 1954 and 1963. Unofficial reports of minus 30 degrees in the Tustin area and other sub-zero reports from around the county could not be confirmed but they were believed by anyone in the immediate area. Across the state, a mass of frigid air which has hung over Michigan for the past two days plunged temperatures to below zero at almost every point this morning, according to United Press International.
Jan. 21, 1995
Ice or no ice, snow or no snow, the North American Snowmobile Festival is on. The NASF committee has decided on an alternative site for its tent should the ice on Lake Cadillac be too thin to safely support the crowds at its activity tent. If the ice is not at least 10 inches thick by the week of the festival, the committee has decided a section of Chestnut Street would be closed off between Pine and Linden streets. “Everything could be at the lake, just not on the lake,‘ said Matt Wohlfeill, a committee member. “We will do test holes to check the safety of the ice the Monday before the tent is set up.‘ The radar races will be run on the lake regardless. The ice is already thick enough to safely hold them, Wohlfeill said, because they don’t draw large crowds of people out on the ice. In addition to the radar races, NASF festival activities include a carnival, parade, volleyball and softball tournaments, a Vegas night, dancing and entertainment and food. The festival runs Jan. 31-Feb. 5.
