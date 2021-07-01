July 1, 1921
Lyle McClain, the 11-year-old incorrigible, will be committed to the Industrial School for Boys at Lansing until he is 18 years old, if the higher court sustains the sentence of Judge E.J. Millington in police court today. Lyle has been given many chances to be good but officers say he apparently is unconquered and must be sent where he will receive discipline, comfortable clothing and a good home. County agent William Hodges stated in Recorder's Court today that the boy was not deserving of another chance as he had consistently violated the confidence placed in him by the officers and matron of the detention home, Mrs. Francis Breen, of 214 Cottage St. Mrs. Breen stated the boy had repeatedly escaped from the house and when confined to a room had broken out. At one time he jumped through a second-story window to the ground amid a shower of glass. After heavy wire netting had been placed on the lower part of one window the boy climbed through an upper sash, dropped to the roof of the woodshed and escaped through another room. Roy McClain, the older brother of Lyle, has already been taken to the Reform School. Donald Wooley, the youngest of the trio, is in the detention home and behaves real well, says Mrs. Breen, when he is alone. He furnished a file for Lyle to attempt to cut through iron bars over the window but Mrs. Breen believes that removed of the influence of the older boys, Donald might behave. Chief of Police Harris took Lyle to the county jail for safekeeping last night as he was afraid the boy would run away.
July 1, 1971
Plans to widen U.S. 10 through Evart are being finalized. U.S. 10 will be widened to five lanes — two eastbound, two westbound and a center turning lane — from Lauman Road east to the Muskegon River Bridge to ease traffic congestion through the city. Currently, for about three blocks around the Main Street intersection, there are four lanes of traffic — two westbound and two eastbound. The remainder of U.S. 10 through Evart just has two lanes — one eastbound and a westbound lane. Cost of the 1.1-mile project is estimated at about $1.67 million. The state has budgeted about $1.3 million for the project. The remaining funds will come from the city of Evart.
July 1, 1996
Police said three men they arrested were members of a drug trafficking ring that sold about 10 kilos of cocaine in the Lake City area during the past few years. Arrest warrants have been issued for others who police said moved cocaine from Florida and elsewhere in the eastern U.S. to Lake City. "These are pretty significant drug dealers for this area," said Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher. Among those named by police are a Lake City man who jumped $100,000 bond on drug charges, another Lake City man and a former Falmouth resident. The 47-year-old Lake City man is now back in the Missaukee County jail on a bond of $1 million, after his arrest in Florida. The man fought extradition back to Michigan after his April arrest near Daytona Beach, Florida. Kozy Bail Bond company forfeited the $100,000 bond it put up for the man's release, after he failed to show up for court hearings on charges including conspiracy to deliver more than 650 grams of cocaine. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence. More arrest warrants have been issued, Bosscher said, and police are seeking more state and federal charges. The arrests follow a 10-month investigation by Traverse Narcotics Team, the Missaukee Sheriff's office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Florida Law Enforcement Agency. Bosscher said the investigation showed that the network of cocaine traffickers were originally involved in heroin trafficking between China, Thailand and the metropolitan Detroit area.
