Dec. 1, 1921
Anton Russ last night was awarded $125 damages above the cost of the civil suit in Circuit Court against Clinton B. Griner in the action resulting from a fire in Boon Township last June which ran from one farm to the other. The jury was out some time. Judge Fred S. Lamb then excused the panel for the term, there being no more jury cases. The court also announced that it would sit only the remaining days this week leaving three days for the local bar to clear up the calendar of chancery cases. The illness of F.O. Gaffney made it impossible to take up the Simplex, Hunt, Elliott, Thors, Robinson or Smith cases at this term, continuances being granted in all of them. Judge Lamb has been assigned by the presiding judge to the Wayne Circuit for two weeks, starting Monday and therefore will be unable to get to Lake City at this time to care for two chancery cases still to be heard there. William Pudgim will be arraigned for sentence on a cruelty charge Friday afternoon. The Blett-Moore case probably will be settled out of court and there is little else apt to come up this week except a grist of divorces. Two decrees were granted in chancery Tuesday, while the Russ jury was out. Elizabeth Schultz was given a bill from August Schultz on a showing that he cared for little other than hunting and fishing, and never did much to support the family. Recently, however, Schultz became interested in a woman from Chicago, the former home of the couple, the plaintiff showed, and this led to divorce proceedings. The court gave the wife a decree and the farm, a Swigart pine “forty” up in Greenwood.
George E. Murray was granted a decree from Mable Murray, who was restrained from remarrying for one year. Plaintiff made a showing that the defendant had accepted the attentions of other men.
Dec. 1, 1971
Employers of one or more persons ... beware. You could be liable for a $1,000 fine if you don’t display a certain poster from the United States Department of Labor. The poster is the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Act Poster called “Safety and Health Protection on the Job.” It gives safety standards for all places of employment of one or more persons. The poster went into effect July 1, 1971, and fines are already being issued. Safety inspectors may survey area businesses, and if the sign is not displayed at a place where employees may readily read it, the fine may be administered. Businessmen in the Cadillac area are advised to have the posters up. Most businesses should have received the poster as part of a bulletin sent out by the USDL called “Record keeping Requirements.” The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce has also been contacted to help in publicizing the poster requirements.
Dec. 1, 1996
Discussion at the Michigan Farm Bureau’s annual meeting could impact deer hunting. Farm Bureau members will discuss wildlife crop damage at the 77th annual meeting, Dec. 10-13 at the Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City. Delegates from county Farm Bureaus will then debate a resolution to investigate a class action lawsuit against the state to recoup damages for crop damage. “Damage to crops in Michigan by overpopulation of wildlife is increasing and adversely affecting many farms,” the proposed resolution reads. “A recent MSU study has estimated, in southern Michigan alone, deer caused $31.9 million in damage since 1995.” The resolution sets an Oct. 1, 1998 deadline for the DNR to reduce the deer herd below 1.3 million. If the population does not go below 1.3 million, Farm Bureau would start a class action lawsuit if feasible. Delegates will vote whether to pass the resolution at the meeting. “This population explosion may be the result of the following, but not limited to: deer feeding, not harvesting enough total deer and not issuing enough antlerless permits,” the resolution reads. If the resolution is passed in its current form, it would ask the DNR to extend the firearm season, liberally issue out-of-season shooting permits and block permits, at no charge, to landowners in overpopulated areas, and authorize the use of tree stands during firearm season.
