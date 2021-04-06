April 6, 1921
Frank Kline, of Traverse City, came through Cadillac at the rate of 35 miles an hour. Frank didn't go on. He paid a fine of $5 and $3 costs for his reckless demonstration of the speed of a Ford. He asked for a receipt from the judge but was told his liberty was sufficient evidence of payment. Phil Lamonde was released from custody today on $300 cash bail until tomorrow morning pending the investigation of an altercation on Lake and North streets Sunday evening. Leonard Fiske, another combatant, will also appear in court tomorrow. Both these young men pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Steve Kulinsky was deeply incensed because the police came to his home on Sixth Street and told him he was wanted for selling a gallon of moonshine. The liquor was the best "moon" produced in these parts for many a year, say those who sampled the evidence. Steve waived examination and was bound over to Circuit Court.
April 6, 1971
A 16-member "strictly emergency" rescue unit provides ambulance service in the Mesick area. Each member has completed standard and advanced first aid courses and cardio-pulmonary requirements, Rev. Pierce, captain of the Mesick Rescue Squad, said. Three of the 16 members are women. Ten of the attendants are members of the fire department and are thus on the "hot line" telephone system which rings in each of the homes. The first person to the ambulance is often Pierce, who is pastor of the United Methodist Church. He lives about a block from the fire department, which houses two hearse-type ambulances. One of the ambulances was provided by the county, the other by King Funeral Home. Two attendants answer every emergency. Sometimes one person goes in the ambulance and the second person meets the ambulance at the scene. The attendants are paid $5 apiece for each emergency they handle. After 18 weeks of emergency training, volunteer ambulance service began in Mesick in August 1970. The initial service was provided by the fire department, which is headed by Fire Chief Walter Edwards Jr. Both ambulances are "fully equipped" for emergencies, Pierce said. The county-provided ambulance is on the Wexford County Sheriff's Department radio hookup. The other ambulance, which is still owned by King Funeral Chapel, does not have two-way radio. Peirce said the Rescue Squad pays the insurance costs for the ambulance but King still has use of it if the funeral home has a funeral in the Mesick area. No village funds are used in operating the Rescue Squad, Pierce said, although he explained that bills are "paid through the village treasurer. We repay (the village) as collections (for ambulance service) come in." The village is "helping until we have enough funds to be self-supporting," Pierce added. Cost of the ambulance service is $20 per patient plus $1 per mile per patient from the emergency scene to the hospital, Pierce said, adding that operating the ambulance service is expensive. Insurance alone costs over $500 per year, he said. About one emergency each week has been handled by the Rescue Squad until recently. "We haven't had a call for about a month, but our feelings are not hurt," Pierce said. The attendants carry first aid kits in their cars, always prepared for emergencies. The two ambulances have resuscitators and various emergency gear and each will handle two "lie down" patients. Most ambulance runs are made to Traverse City or Cadillac, depending on which is closest to the emergency scene.
April 6, 1996
Portions of Lake Street and Wright Street are likely to see badly needed repaving this summer, city officials said. State and federal grants that will fund most of the costs are as certain as they can be until the funds actually arrive, said city manager Pete Stalker. Lake Street will be paved between Chapin and Haynes Street. Wright Street will be paved from Farrar to Leeson with the help of grants, and on to Seneca with special assessments on adjoining landowners. The Cadillac City Council on Monday approved a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation needed to receive $240,000 from the state Transportation Economic Development Fund. That will go toward the $325,000 Wright Street paving. The city will pick up the remaining $75,000. Another $180,000 in federal funds and $63,000 from the city will pay for the Lake Street paving. Utilities will also be updated along both streets, at an additional cost.
