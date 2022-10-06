Oct. 6, 1932
The suit of Leo R. Barnes, receiver of the Peoples Savings bank, against stockholders of the defunct institution who have not paid their assessments will be on the November calendar of Wexford Circuit Court according to the attorney for the plaintiff. Service has been obtained on the stockholders and the time provided by law for other legal requirements will have expired before the opening date of that term of court in this county, which is the fourth Monday in November, the 28th. Suit was instituted Aug. 2 but delay in obtaining the service of summons on some of the stockholders, not residents of Wexford County, prevented the case coming up at the September term.
Oct. 6, 1972
Nearly $500 was spent last fall in a tree planting project by the Cadillac Exchange Club and already about 40% of that figure has been required to replace trees which have been maliciously damaged, prohibiting their continued growth to provide shade. In October of 1971, 14 Exchangites spent 84 volunteer hours putting 150 silver queen maple trees along West Chestnut and Lake streets and in a few other spots around the city. They were assisted by city crewmen and Hoxey Camp inmates who were all paid at their normal rates. The first 150 trees, 6-8 feet in height, were obtained on special arrangements with a firm at Stevensville, a truck was loaned to the club by J.D. Aten, and two club members spent 12 hours each on the trip to pick up the trees. Cost for the first group of trees was $498.61 including $30.61 for truck fuel. Nine of the trees along Chestnut Street had to be replaced last spring because they were snapped off and left to die. Cost for these replacements was $63.84, a price increase. Now, 14 trees on the east side of Lake Street, in front of Cadillac-Wexford Public Library, have been broken off, leaving only 11 of the 25 planted in this area. Five others are broken along Chestnut Street, making a total of 19 trees which need replacement. Estimates of the cost to replace these 19 trees run about $133. The $133 plus last spring’s cost of $63.84 equals about 40% of the original cost. These trees would reach a good “shade growth” in 10 years, Exchange Club Secretary Kerwin Karsten said. Damaging some of the trees slows down and makes uneven the shade row that would be provided. Eventually, the later trees would “catch up” and the row would appear even again but there would be that uneven appearance for a number of years. Replacement of the 19 trees will be discussed Monday night during the club meeting. The attitude and reaction of the community will influence the club’s decision whether or not to continue the project, Karsten said. “We need local citizens’ support to stop this kind of damage,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.