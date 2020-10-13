Oct. 13, 1970
A tentative budget of more than $2.6 million was approved Monday night by the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education for submission to a public hearing. The proposed budget was presented by Supt. William D. Smith for operation of CAPS for the 1970-71 school year. It represents about a $400,000 increase in expenditures, he explained. All salary increases will be paid out of state aid and there is no need to use the extra voted millage for this purpose, Smith added. The budget totals $2,650,284. Public hearing on its provisions has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 when a bid opening has also been scheduled on plans for construction of a new bus garage. The committee to study sites for location of the new garage and bus storage area Monday night recommended a five-acre site fronting on Huston Street. Purchase price for the property would be $4,000. Owner is Jack Franke, the committee reported. After some discussion in which Dr. Carl Munson argued that there are other lands available which would be better suited to the purpose, board members approved the committee's recommendation and authorized purchase of the Franke property, pending a change in zoning designation. Munson owns one piece of property which the committee reviewed, it was reported, and one other board member quipped, "We were interested but we couldn't get the owner to set a price." Munson contended that price shouldn't have been a factor in the committee's considerations. The board will request some fast action from the City Planning Commission and City Commission to have action completed on a zoning change in time to permit awarding of building contracts and construction to begin before winter. The board approved having staff members Teanis Doornbos and Ben Edwards work with a board committee on specifications for the new garage and will open bids for the work during the Oct. 26 special meeting.
Oct. 13, 1995
Anyone interested in how the city of Cadillac renovates the parking lot between West Cass and West Harris streets has a chance to present their ideas Thursday night. Possible issues include: parking configuration (angled or perpendicular spaces); distribution between short- and long-term spaces; traffic flow in the alley; amount of landscaping and other concerns. Public input now is important because the city is compiling projects for its 1996-2001 capital improvement program, said Precia Emmons, director of the Downtown Development Authority. The city must research each project that in general will cost more than $5,000 each, and estimate the cost of each. These projects then compete against each other for funding, based on their priority rating and available funds, she said.
