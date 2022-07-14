July 14, 1922
Sheets of water are standing on and flowing across the Mackinaw Trail in half a dozen low places between Cadillac and Tustin today. There are several bad washouts this side of Reed City but the roads as a whole have stood up well under the heavy rains of the week which have almost equaled the record-breaking storm of a few weeks ago. The precipitation in Cadillac today was 1.9 inches according to the government instrument at the Consumers Power Company plant.
July 14, 1972
A severe electrical storm struck throughout the Cadillac area, leaving more than an inch of rain. The rain commenced falling with brilliant flashes of lightning and loud thunder early this morning. Lightning was blamed for the deaths of 21 milk cows owned by Lawrence Brunink of Brown Road near McBain. Brunink told authorities he found the 21 cows dead under a tree this morning after they failed to appear at the barn for milking. Authorities theorized lightning struck the tree, killing the cows, which included two registered cows and a 4-H cow owned by Brunink’s son, Brian. The tragedy all but wiped out what one authority called one of the finest dairy herds in Missaukee County. Eleven cows were left alive, but Brunink said three of those were apparently hurt too badly to be useful. Mrs. Brunink said the cattle, which were valued at an average $700 each, were insured. The Cadillac Street Department reports that washouts have occurred on several streets including Carmel, Cobb, Lester, North, Pearl and Barbara. None of the streets were washed out badly enough to cause their closing. A traffic signal was apparently struck by lightning at the intersection of Pine and Lake streets. Stop signs are in place to control the traffic until the street department crews can get the repair work done. It was reported that a microfilm machine was burned out by lightning at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School. Apparently little other damage was done, except soot damage from the burned-out machine. Fire officials attribute a blaze at the A and W Drive-in at 1408 N. Mitchell St., to have been caused by lightning. The business was completely gutted.
July 14, 1997
Many individuals have been questioning the credibility of jury verdicts in the wake of the Rodney King trial. But a local judge believes Americans can be proud of the justice system. Wexford County Circuit Court Judge Charles Corwin said the Rodney King case hasn’t brought about any changes to his courtroom. “The instructions I use for criminal juries are 90 percent standardized,” Corwin said. “In civil cases, we make up instructions a little more to fit the circumstances of the case, but they are still pretty much standardized.” Corwin said the same instructions are used throughout Michigan. He does question whether it is fair to expect a jury to understand all the legal terms presented to them in civil cases. “It is very hard for a jury to hear, understand and apply it immediately to the facts,” Corwin said. “They are not lawyers and may not understand all the legal terms.” Overall, Corwin thinks juries do an outstanding job in Wexford County. “The people bring to a jury common sense and everyday experiences,” Corwin said. “Sometimes judges and lawyers forget these things because we get too tied up with the law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.