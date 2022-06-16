June 16, 1922
Interest in Friday’s fight here between “Al” Wolgast of Cadillac and “Patsy” Hellinger of Lorraine, O., has increased in Northern Michigan as the fans begin looking up the Buckeye boy’s record. Last year Hellinger went 10 rounds to a draw with “Jimmie” Brady of Detroit before a Sandusky, O., club. Cadillac fans think Brady is about the best there is in his class and the fact that Wolgast is taking him on means much to backers of “Al.” Petoskey’s offer of a Fourth of July battle there between Wolgast and Sid Barbarian of Detroit is of considerable interest in that connection. If Wolgast can step up there with Hellinger the Petoskey battle may be taken on, it is said, although on the face of the dope book it looks as if that was a rather ambitious undertaking to ask so soon from the younger Wolgast. Hellinger is due here this evening and the other scrappers now are all in training here. Noske and Dionise, two local boys, have signed for a four-round curtain raiser. Bud Brown of Petoskey takes on Champaign of Cadillac in a six-round preliminary, and the semi-final is a similar distance match for Billy Bidler of Mesick and Charles Stockwell of Lake City. The Wolgast-Hellinger battle is the customary 10-round fray but the periods will be three minutes instead of the two-minute periods recently fought by Wolgast at Manistee against Hess of Fort Wayne. Manistee, Frankfurt, Mesick and Thompsonville delegations already have made good sized reservations, with scattering orders from all nearby points, indicating a good crowd at the Opera House tomorrow night, Manager Archie Laughlin reports.
June 16, 1972
Sixty-nine prisoners were processed in and out of Wexford County Jail during May. These were all adult males, a report this week by Sheriff Robert Hill indicated. Personnel in the department worked a total of 3,228 hours during the month. To accumulate this time, personnel worked 2,888 straight time hours and 82 hours overtime, nine officers spent a total of 33 hours transporting five adults and two juveniles to state institutions; one special officer worked 24 hours and a marine officer spent 234 hours on duty. A total of 1,828 meals were served to prisoners during the month; two adult escapees were apprehended; there were 163 civil process entries and 211 services performed; and the special officer traveled 216 miles. Fifteen officers spent a total of 28 hours on court duty; 20 warrants were received and three jury lists were drawn. Patrol mileage totaled 12,428; 86 arrests were made; 18 traffic crashes were investigated; 1,171 telephone calls were handled; and there were 2,122 complaints processed. Hill reports the activities of his department each month to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. It is accompanied by a report of activities in the Wexford County Ambulance Service. The ambulance service served a total of 55 patients, four under the age of 21, five between 21 and 34 and 46 between 35 and 60. Twelve of these were Medicare patients. Vehicles made 10 emergency runs in which 11 persons had injuries. Seven patients were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Ten runs were made to Lakeview Manor Nursing Home. The majority of the calls occurred around noon and 1 p.m., the report indicated, and Wednesdays and Thursdays seemed to be the busiest days. The service was used to make five out-of-town patient transfers and a total of 1,738 miles was put on department vehicles.
