Aug. 8, 1922
Seven strikers attempted on Saturday evening to attack several boys who are employed at the Pennsylvania yards. The affair occurred on Evart Street near the home of Ralph Grey. Mr. Grey was about to meet two of his companions who were approaching, when five men stepped out of a Buick car and started to beat him, two of them remaining in the automobile. Police were called to the scene but the strikers escaped before the officials arrived. The two boys who barely escaped the attack were Vern Davis and Milford McConville. A short time ago a similar attack was made on the boys out near the Pennsylvania yards.
Aug. 8, 1972
Bids are to be opened next Monday night by the Cadillac City Commission for purchase of the former Northern Chair Co. site on Seventh Street and members of the city planning commission went on record Monday night that the sale needed no recommendation from its members. The planners ruled that potential purchasers would use the site for operations which fit the zoning designation of the site and there is no need for the Planning Commission to make a recommendation. R.W. Cole has indicated an interest in purchasing the property, it was reported, and bids are also expected from one and possibly two other contracting firms. City Manager Donald Mason said the city manager would consider both price and proposed use in deliberating acceptance of the bids. The planners recommended that the city commission deny a request from I.T. Wedin for purchase of a site with 300 feet of frontage on West Chestnut Street for an office facility. Reasons cited for the planners’ action included an opinion that the proposed use would be in conflict with recreation plans for the area. Wedin’s request was relative to a site west of the Consumers Power Co. substation.
