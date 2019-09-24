Sept. 24, 1919
Russell Walker, the little boy who was the victim of his foster-father’s brutality, has a new suit of clothes and new shoes and will start school Monday. After having been badly beaten with a horsewhip in the hands of Joseph Clark of Yuma, 9-year-old Russell was brought to Cadillac and given over to the care of the sheriff’s wife. Clark has been bound over for trial at the November term. Efforts were made to find a home for the boy where he could have good care and attend school until the November term of court when his father will be tried on the charge of cruelty to children. During his stay at the sheriff’s residence, the lad endeared himself to Sheriff and Mrs. Christoffersen, who now desire to keep him for a few weeks longer. County Agent William Hodges has agreed to the arrangement and Russell will go to school and make his home with the kind friend who rescued him from his cruel father.
Sept. 24, 1969
Greg Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Johnson of 613 Lake Shore Drive reports he saw a large buck swimming in Lake Cadillac this morning. Greg said the deer apparently entered the water in the Kenwood area, swam across the lake headed for Sunnyside Drive, then turned around and returned, taking off from the water in the Kenwood area.
Sept. 24, 1994
The Pine River School Board will look to a familiar face to temporarily take over the district’s top spot. The board will interview Leo Sensabaugh, the district’s curriculum director, to serve as interim superintendent for the remainder of the school year. The interview is open to the public, and scheduled as part of a board special meeting 7:30 p.m. Monday night at the high school library. Current Superintendent Lee Sandy has accepted Alpena’s superintendent position, and will stay at Pine River through Nov. 30. Sensabaugh has served in the district for seven years, including a stint as high school principal. In other expected board action, the board will look at what to do about the old bus garage in LeRoy. Sandy said the building has required a lot of upkeep and maintenance, and the district must decide whether or not the building is worth saving.
