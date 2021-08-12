Aug. 12, 1921
The work of cleaning the various ward schoolhouses is nearly finished. The new method of removing all dirt that was employed this year has been satisfactory. The work was done by an expert from a company in Kansas City. The seats were dipped into a huge vat containing a preparation which removed varnish, dirt and gum. The knife marks were then planed off and the desks were ready for refinishing. One coat of stain, one of shellac and two of varnish are applied and the result is desks that are as good as new. The plan was so successful that the school board is contemplating the purchase of an outfit next year. The rooms and halls of the Emerson building have been plastered and calcimined and painted. New slate blackboards have been installed in five rooms. In the Whittier building new slating has been put in six rooms and general repairs have been completed here and in the Franklin, Cooley and Cass buildings. In the high school the walls of rooms on the second floor and the entrances have been calcimined, the shower rooms have been repaired and a new slate black board has been installed in the eighth grade room.
Aug. 12, 1971
Rear Admiral Drapper L. Kauffman, Commandant, Ninth Naval District, was high in his praise of Cadillac’s Naval Reserve Training Center during an official visit to Cadillac Wednesday. Admiral Kauffman forecast that the Cadillac Training Center will again be one of the top rated Training Centers in the country for the current year. Cadillac was first in the Ninth Naval District last year. To date in the current year, Cadillac is rated third in the country. Kauffman was in Cadillac visiting with the officers and men of the Cadillac unit Wednesday afternoon and in the evening met with the Cadillac Advisory Council on Naval Affairs and the unit officers following an inspection of the unit personnel. The Admiral said Wednesday that after becoming Commandant a year ago, he set as his main interests the Naval Reserve units and recruiting with the Ninth District. For that reason he is visiting the Training Centers in the Ninth District to confer with not only the officers of the various units but also the reserves and station keepers. He said he is spending one day out of three traveling. Kauffman is a former reserve member himself. During an interview Wednesday afternoon, Kauffman said the Navy is following a directive of Navy Secretary Laird that the armed services must improve their reserve organizations. Kauffman said that Naval ships are manned at about 75% of what would be needed in case of war. Each reserve unit is being assigned to a ship as a “fourth watch” as would be needed in case of war. The Cadillac unit, the Admiral said, will represent the fourth watch of a fleet repair ship. Thus Cadillac men will represent the difference between an incomplete or completely manned ship if the need arises.
Aug. 12, 1996
Delegates from Northern Michigan say they are disappointed Gov. John Engler did not get Republican presidential hopeful Bob Dole’s bid as running mate, but would support his choice. Second District U.S. Rep. Peter Hoekstra, who represents Wexford and Lake counties, and State Sen. Bill Schuette, who represents Osceola County, said they support Jack Kemp as a vice president nominee. “Engler would have been a good choice,” Hoekstra said. “But he would only have jump started the ticket in the Midwest.” He said Kemp was well-known throughout the country and would provide broad-based support. Hoekstra said he doesn’t believe Engler and Kemp are noticeably different in political ideology. “Both are strong proponents of cutting taxes and both are social conservatives,” he said. “Both know their way around Washington.” Hoekstra said the Dole/Kemp ticket should be enough to capture votes from the moderate right. “This will determine whether ‘94 was a blip or a turning point away from big government and big taxes,” he said. “Places like Cadillac and Traverse City are doing extremely well,” but other places in Michigan do not share that prosperity, he said. “It’s an important election for Northern Michigan, for Western Michigan, even for Detroit,” Hoekstra said. “Kemp may change policies toward Detroit, so it can start turning itself around. That’s beneficial to everyone.”
