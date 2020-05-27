May 27, 1970
"Unofficial census figures just don't jibe with our growth indicators," a city official maintained today. Several city officials met Tuesday with two local people involved in leadership positions in the U.S. Census operations. One reason for the lower census, said Bruce Baker, regional technician, is a new policy whereby college students and servicemen are counted for the area where they were residing in April rather than for their hometown address. A school official estimated today that up to 300 local students may be in college, based on a 40% college attendance figure for the last four graduating classes. In spite of the student and servicemen deletion from the local census count, officials said they still feel indicators point to an increase in city population. Besides increases in water customers, electric meters and telephones, officials noted the city has added a net of 70-80 new houses, Lakeview Manor Nursing Home, trailer parks and high rise apartments since 10 years ago. Arrangements were being made today for a representative or delegation from the city to meet with regional U.S. Census officials in Detroit to investigate possibilities for a re-check. Crushing the high hopes of some city officials who had projected estimates up to 12,000, preliminary population counts released from the District U.S. Census Headquarters showed Cadillac's unofficial head count as only 9,832.
Roads were busy and restaurant parking lots were full as Memorial Day weekend vacationers headed home. The weather could have been better, some said, but that didn't keep them from their planned weekend excursions. "The weather kept us back a little bit," said Mark Westwood of Canton. "It wasn't too bad but we didn't go fishing as much as I would have liked." Westwood and his family vacationed in Lake Ann. During a stop at a Cadillac gas station, he said that traffic hadn't been bad so far. Muskegon resident Dennis Marcott took to the woods just north of Cadillac. The weekend was the beginning of the camping season for Marcott, who anticipates much better weekends soon. "It wasn't the best," he said, "but it was all right." The Memorial Day weekend doesn't always set the tone for the rest of the summer but it can be the biggest weekend of the year for many tourist businesses, weather depending. The holiday weekend was a menagerie of weather conditions, warm and sunny but windy on Saturday, intermittent rain and sun Sunday with high humidity, and chilly temperatures combined with drizzle Monday. But the mediocre weather didn't hamper area hotels, campgrounds and restaurants. "In the restaurant business, the weather brings people in," said Brenda Rose, assistant manager at Burke's Waterfront Restaurant. "(Monday) we had a great day. It was about even with Memorial Day last year."
