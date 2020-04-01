April 1, 1920
National political interest centers in Michigan this week and the presidential primary here next Monday will be watched minutely. Leonard Wood, victor in South Dakota and other primaries, and heavy leader in the number of pledged delegates at the Chicago Republican convention, apparently is the favorite in Michigan and no doubt will be given a heavy preferential vote in Wexford County. Sen. William Borah of Idaho, who stirred up considerable discussion in Washington last week by repeating the sensational charges of a New York Democratic daily against the Wood and Lowden campaigns, is campaigning in Michigan this week in a desperate drive to win support for a Sen. Hiram Johnson of California. Local friends of Leonard Wood point out that these charges were timed by Sen. Borah to have the greatest possible effect on the Michigan primary and leave the accused no chance to formally reply. "William Cooper Proctor is the head of the Leonard Wood League," said Felix H.H. Flynn, chairman of the Wexford County Leonard Wood League today. "He is a millionaire, as Senator Borah charges, but he is not a man who has been active in politics all his life as are many of the supporters of other candidates. Clean men of wealth are better than crooked politicians ... Leonard Wood, while his chief supporter is a man of wealth, himself is a poor man. It is no secret that he has to depend on his salary from the United States Army for support."
April 1, 1970
Further investigation of a breaking and entering ring in the Mesick area has resulted in arrest of four adult and one juvenile suspects, according to Sheriff Robert Hill. Hill's department, conducting an investigation in coordination with Michigan State Police of the Cadillac post, planned to arraign the four adults today before District Judge Frank H. Miltner. The juvenile would appear before Probate Court on charges stemming from the breaking and enterings and thefts. Hill would not release the names of the persons involved to date because not all the persons sought in connection with the case were in custody or set to be arraigned today.
April 1, 1995
John Fowler sat in his office staring out the window with a blank look of despair. Instead of seeing the sawmill that he has run for the last 20 years, he saw warped galvanized steel and charred equipment. Fowler was at his home in Rochester when he was notified that his sawmill was ablaze. He said he was devastated when he heard the news late Wednesday night. In the aftermath, his thoughts have turned to the frustration of rebuilding. "I don't know," Fowler said before heaving a long sigh. "I think about how long it will take to put it back together." Fowler and his mother, Kay Fowler, own D.T. Fowler Manufacturing Company Inc. The mill employed 15 people and produced 6 million board feet a year. The mill, located near M-55 and Houghton Street, was fully insured, Fowler said, and he plans to rebuild. He estimates his losses to be at least $500,000. Damages included a large pole building and numerous pieces of equipment. A separate office building was not destroyed. When firefighters arrived at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, the south half of the building was fully engulfed. Now only the north half is standing with a caved-in steal roof. This was the second major fire in Lake City in five months. Three downtown buildings were destroyed in November and two others were damaged in the all-night blaze.
