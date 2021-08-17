Aug. 17, 1921
“Al” Wolgast put it all over “Cliff” Spealman at the American Legion boxing show at the Opera House last evening in the third and decisive meeting between these boys. With knockdowns in the fourth and ninth rounds and his man pressed through the ropes many times, the crowd expected Wolgast to put the Kalamazoo boy to sleep at any moment. Wonderful condition was all that saved Spealman from taking the count. Time after time he danced his way out of danger, although compelled to take terrific punishment in five of the rounds and hit hard all the way after the opening round. This was even, but starting with the second round the Cadillac boy has Spealman on the run. The visitor hung on gamely and tried some pokes when he thought there was an opening in Wolgast’s guard, but he didn’t have a chance. The Cadillac fighter was hardly marked while Spealman’s mouth was cut up badly. It was a great go, but the local boy should have landed a K.O. with his man in such condition. No one expected Spealman to stick the full 10 rounds but he had the stamina and science to do it. He’s a good boy. “The best lightweight bout I ever saw,” was the expression of Referee E.W. Dickerson of Grand Rapids, who pointed out the clean nature of the contest in which he did not once have to part the men. A fine house turned out last night. The ringside section was sold out, the balcony and gallery were full and nearly half the main floor was taken. It was about a $1,000 crowd. Matchmaker J.J. Griffith sent the crowd home well pleased with the card. Critics who have viewed “Al” Wolgast are unanimous in the opinion that he shows more promise than his older brother at the same age. He has a most effective defensive system, displaying a guard that would do credit to a scrapper of years of experience. Spealman’s punishment testifies to his hitting power and offensive science.
Aug. 17, 1971
Appointment of an assistant principal for Cadillac Senior High School was approved Monday night during a special meeting of the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education. Supt. William Smith thanks board members for the favorable vote, pointing out that he had felt there was a need for such an administrative assistant for the past several years. Mrs. Delbert Benson, who voted against the proposal Aug. 9, said, “Last week, my objection to doing this was based on several reasons. However, I don’t want my statements at that time to reflect on Smith’s ability to budget. He’s done a good job. It’s difficult when you don’t know your income and your outgo in advance. I felt we should not do it as fast as we were last week and would hope, when it was done, the candidate would have a broader background than just to fill a football position. Dean Urie, who was absent at the Aug. 9 meeting, said the assistant principalship is necessary to North Central accreditation. The motion to authorize hiring an assistant principal was approved on five “yes” votes with Mrs. Benson abstaining. Board members are to interview two candidates for the appointment tonight and announcement of the selection is expected Wednesday.
Aug. 17, 1996
Cadillac Area OASIS/Family Resource Center will be moving next week from its Cass Street location to the Naval Reserve building at 601 Chestnut St. The Family Resource Center will take over the east part of the Naval Reserve building formerly occupied by Northwestern Michigan College. “We are very excited about this opportunity,” said Cheryl Bader, executive director of OASIS/Family Resource Center. “The new building will give us the space to continue to grow by being able to offer more classes, support groups, counseling services and parenting resources in a confidential but nurturing setting.” The new site is more than three times larger than the present building, allowing the agency to expand programming and services to the community. Among the assets of the new site are an enlarged children’s room and a lounge for families to meet and check out resources. There also will be several multi-purpose rooms for classes and support groups, a conference room, a more accessible toy and equipment lending library and improved office space for staff. Community volunteers will be lending a hand with the move and will continue to play a vital role in facilitating groups, providing child care and keeping the center open to the public. “We will be busy during these last weeks of the summer getting the new center organized and decorated, and we welcome volunteer help from anyone in the community,” said Bader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.