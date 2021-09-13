A new sport emporium “The Umpire” has been opened by Al Wolgast in the building on the corner of North and Mitchell streets, recently occupied by Al Rupers with a restaurant. The new place will be managed by Jimmy Flynn and will be made a sporting club and training quarters for future boxing shows. Many friends of Al Wolgast are desirous of watching him in his preliminary training and this will now be possible. Pool tables, lunch counters and reading room will be maintained and there will be a private gymnasium, complete with athletic apparatus and shower baths. Local men have signified their intention of taking a course of physical training in The Umpire gym during the winter. Baseball scores will be received and a complete file of all the authoritative sporting periodicals will be kept up to date. In naming the place Flynn thought “The Champion” would be appropriate, but Al believed “The Umpire” would be an especially good name as it would be there that the postmortem decisions on sporting events would be made. A license to operate three pool tables was granted the Wolgast place by the city commission last evening.
Participation in the Emergency Employment Act was authorized this morning for Wexford County by the Board of Commissioners. The EEA has funded $256,800 to the county to provide employment for veterans, the unemployed and the under-employed. County Board Chairman James Gibson said the $256,800 is 90% of the total obligation and the county and/or its sub-agents participating in the programs will be required to provide the other 10% for a total obligation of $282,480. In the resolution to participate in the program, the commissioners also authorized the chairman to make the necessary reports (due Sept. 22), hire clerical help as needed for that chore, and carry the reports to the EEA Task Force at Lansing “in person.” The discussion on the EEA program evolved out of discussion of hiring a man to implement federal aid programs on a three-way cooperative basis between the county, the city of Cadillac and the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District. The commissioners did not express full favor for the three-way split in the implementor’s responsibility but the discussion turned to EEA before any action was taken.
The Wexford County board is holding off on a decision to grant Mercy Health Services North an option on the county’s current jail property. The board discussed a request for “right of first refusal” from the hospital for the Carmel Street property. This means that the county would be required to notify Mercy officials should the county ever want to sell the property to a “bona fide” bidder and Mercy would have 15 days to purchase the property. The hospital seeks the arrangement “because Mercy Hospital’s main campus is contiguous to (the jail) property and due to the uncertainty of what might occur if the county relocates its jail and ambulance services,” states a letter from Dennis Renander, Mercy president and chief executive officer. “The hospital has no immediate plans for expansion but would like to secure potential opportunities for the future,” the letter states. Some commissioners said it is too soon to grant this kind of request, while others were open to the idea, with stipulations. “It seems foolish to grant an option when we don’t even know what we are going to do with that property,” said commissioner Terry Harvey. Other commissioners want to assure any agreement would protect the county’s interests. “Mercy Hospital is the logical successor to that property, but I would feel more comfortable if the contract states that if Mercy Hospital did not build on it they couldn’t turn around and sell it to a private developer for an exorbitant profit,” said commissioner Mike Bengelink. The option for Mercy Hospital to consider the land comes as the county looks into solving shortage of space at the jail. The county board is considering building a facility on 23 acres along Crosby Road.
