Sept. 16, 1921
Al Wolgast almost met his match last night when Young Troy of Grand Rapids stayed 10 fast rounds with the local favorite. While the Cadillac lightweight had something on the visitor, all right, it was by no means a decisive margin and just once did Troy falter in that round, the eighth. Wolgast did not follow up his advantage however, and Troy revived and landed a couple of good punches himself before the fight was over. While the first two matches proved poorly made, the semi-final was a good scrap and the crowd liked the spirit of William Dyer of Grand Rapids, a last minute substitute, who was pointed out by Jack Hilly of Cadillac in six fast rounds. Tom Sheridan and Phil LaMonde were in Wolgast’s corner with Flynn. The brother of the former world’s champion showed 131 1/2 pounds and Young Troy had 130. The chop on the back of the neck was barred and clean breaks were agreed to after the referee demanded the boys part. The fight was a pretty one, both boys being willing workers. There was lots of in-fighting, but little of it was stalling. With their heads locked the fighters sought an opening for jabs and jots. Both guarded well and Wolgast probably never has met a scrapper so able to present both a defense and an offense to match the famous Wolgast crouch. Spealman and other lads Wolgast has taken on recently have danced out of the close work but Troy was willing to fight any fashion and local fans would like to see another meeting between these boys. Wolgast was evidently in better condition. None of Troy’s blows seemed to hurt him much whereas the visitor was jolted by some of Al’s punches. The Cadillac boy let Troy slap the top of his head all he wanted to while in close, waiting for openings. Troy was stingy with these however, and not easy to trick.
Sept. 16, 1971
The Manton Philathea Club and Chamber of Commerce members are again joining forces to promote the completion of the Manton Historical Museum. This time they are planning a “Bottles for Building” campaign. Barrels will be placed in the empty lot west of the downtown city park for collecting clean glass bottles or other glass times. Barrels will be labeled as to color so the glass is kept separate. The barrels will be placed in the lot Friday. Every other Friday, Chamber members will pick up the glass and the last Friday of each month they will make house calls to persons who are unable to make it to the collection site, it was reported. Only clean bottles with labels and lids removed are to be put in the barrels, the officials requested. The glass will be taken to Cadillac where another “Bottles for Building” project is underway. The Manton glass will bring in $10 per ton for funds to be used on completing the museum. Philathea and Chamber members worked prior to Labor Day paneling the inside of the former Waterworks Building for the Labor Day opening of the museum. With the glass funds, they hope to finish the paneling and add a dropped ceiling, it was reported.
Sept. 16, 1996
An arrest over tree trimmings being placed by the curb has lead to allegations of police brutality and has one Reed City council member calling for the suspension of a city police officer. Reed City council member Joanne Flinton said she plans to make a motion at today’s council meeting to suspend the officer indefinitely with 30 days pay until an internal investigation was done into the arrest of a Reed City resident. “I believe he is a very high risk police officer that could end up costing the city taxpayers a lot of money,” Flinton said. “I have a great deal of concern for (the resident) whether or not he will be injured for the rest of his life due to unnecessary roughness by the city police.” The resident claimed he suffered “sever debilitating injuries” as a result of being assaulted by the officer while being arrested in his backyard on May 22, according to court records. Police give a different story. According to the police report, the resident initiated physical contact by reaching toward the police chief. When that happened, the officer took hold of the man’s left wrist and told him to put his hands behind his back. The officer reported that the man told him to let go then hit him in the chest with his right elbow. “We took (the man) to the ground where he continued to resist,” the police report states. The man’s rotator cuff was severed and the muscles and tendons in his left shoulder were torn as a result of the arrest.
