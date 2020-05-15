May 15, 1970
Deputies of the Osceola County Sheriff's Department are continuing their investigation into the breaking and entering of the Nartron Wire Corp., at Reed City. Officers reported entry was gained by prying open a large door and then cutting a way through a wire gate to gain admittance to the factory area. Officer said acetylene gauges and regulator from a welding tank, 30 rolls of friction tape and a pair of six-inch side cutters are missing. Officer added that entry was gained Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
May 15, 1995
Under threat of losing the North American Snowmobile Festival, the Wexford board reached a compromise that will continue to allow the serving of alcohol at the Wexford Civic Arena. The compromise will make organizations wishing to serve alcohol apply for their own liquor licenses, sign a newly created accident waiver and release of liability with the county, and buy at least $1 million of liability insurance. The compromise also prohibits county departments from selling or distributing alcoholic beverages, on county property or not. Board member Terry Harvey had been steadfast in his opposition to county involvement in the serving of alcohol on county property. But Harvey joined the majority in approving the serving of alcohol under the new set of conditions. "I see this as a step in the right direction," Harvey said. "It raises the liability (from $500,000) at least, and the county is not promoting it." Board member Bob Lee said NASF officials had stated the annual snowmobile festival would be cancelled if alcohol was not allowed at the Civic Arena. Lee said the festival would be cancelled because alcohol sales make up much of the festival's revenue. Bob Reddy was the sole board member to vote against the compromise. John Wheat was absent from the vote. Reddy said the $1 million of insurance was not enough. "The $1 million is basically peanuts," Reddy said. "McDonald's paid $3 million for some lady who spilled hot coffee. That is nothing compared to what might happen by serving alcohol. If you want to open the county to lawsuits, be my guest." Lee said the $1 million liability insurance is typical in the area for organizations wishing to serve alcohol at public events. "In terms of liability — we have a lot of county property," Lee countered. "We are open to liability all the time if someone slips or falls on any of our property." The alcohol at the arena issue flared last year when the suggestion was made that the county apply for the liquor license for the first annual Wexford Enduro 300 snowmobile race. The thought was the county could increase its revenue from the event by selling alcohol itself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.