Today in history: alienation of affections alleged against Mrs. Mildred Wolgast

March 10, 1933
A stipulation to set aside a default judgment on payment of costs taxed at $50 and allowing defendant to answer was made in Circuit Court here Thursday in the case of Mrs. Clara M. Smock of Detroit against Mrs. Mildred E. Wolgast, former wife of Ad Wolgast, at one time world lightweight champion boxer. The suit brought by Mrs. Smock charges alienation of the affections of her husband, Lawrence W. Smock, to whom she was married in 1927, and asks $25,000 balm for alleged mental pain, suffering and anguish. The plaintiff, her attorney and four witnesses were here Thursday ready to try the case, which the above action postponed.
March 10, 1973
A proposal by Kiwanis Club of Cadillac for construction of public restrooms and a concession area in Veterans Memorial Stadium was supported Monday night by the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education and authority was attached to the resolution to finance installation of water and sewer services to the building. James McGuire of Kiwanis said the club was ready to proceed with the project and required two things from the school board: the “go ahead” and a guarantee that the board would provide the utilities. Supt. William D. Smith said the club’s plans fit the master plan for development of the stadium. McGuire said the club may be ready to proceed “in a month.” Board Secretary Mrs. Delbert Benson reviewed progress of an ice arena project and Community-Schools Programs Advisory Council Chairman Robert Tobia was asked to set up a meeting with all interested agencies, Sen. John F. Toepp and Natural Resources Commissioner Carl T. Johnson on the project. Tobia charged that delay in the project is “not all the fault of the county.” Toepp had never been informed of the project and found out about it when the paperwork on the funding came to his office. Toepp is on the Senate Appropriations Committee.
March 10, 1998
Just as hints of spring were popping out, winter returned with a vengeance. A massive snow system dropped anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow on the Cadillac area Sunday night and Monday, with north winds of up to 30 mph whipping the snow around and taking wind-chill temperatures below zero. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Shortly afterward, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department issued a weather advisory asking people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. NWS forecaster Scott Rozanski, in Gaylord, said although the winds will subside somewhat today, a wind shift to the northwest might keep the snow coming. “The winds will change from north to northwest, and there will be more of the lake effect snow coming in than we’ve seen,” he said. “Early (today), when the lake effect kicks in, there’ll be another two to three inches coming.” Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper said road crews are working double shifts to keep major highways cleared. Missaukee County Road Commission Manager Kelly Becken said even keeping primary roads open was a challenge. “We’re definitely not having a nice day — we can’t even see out our windows,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.