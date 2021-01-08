Jan. 8, 1931
The Cadillac public library has been showing a steady gain in popularity with the year 1930 exceeding all previous years by a wide margin. During that year there were 11,796 more book exchanges recorded than in 1929 with the daily circulation highest in November, which showed an average of 202 books a day, according to the records of Mrs. Mary Ramsay, librarian. There are 3,032 cards now in use. A year ago in September a re-registration was begun as there were many cards taken out in the first days of the library and no longer used. The holders had moved away or perhaps died. So the card record now is up-to-date, the 3,032 having taken them out within the last 15 months. The increase in circulation is attributed to three causes by the librarian. More leisure due to unemployment conditions, less money for other amusements and last, but not least important, the increase in the number of late books being added to the shelves. There have been more new books put on the shelves in the regular way. The rental book system was inaugurated the first of September and this has proved extremely popular. As soon as one of these books pays for itself the volume is put into the regular department and the money used for another new book. Three have already done this and several others have nearly paid their way.
Jan. 8, 1971
The annual Michigan Bear Hunters Convention will be held Saturday in Lake City. Meetings that will draw top conservationists and ecologists will focus on the battle of man against his mistakes. "The Need for Wilderness" will be the theme of this year's conclave, billed as the "Greatest Little Conservation Convention in the U.S.A." Heading up a panel of specialists examining the wilderness problems will be district game supervisor Ford Kellum; Norman Smith of the Department of Natural Resources and Dick Gurth of the U.S. Forest Service. They will meet in the morning at the Lake City High School. Heading up the speakers will be Dr. Ralph MacMullan, top man of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. His topic will be Michigan's leadership in conservation. Following MacMullan's 1:30 p.m. speech, James Lindzey will give a report on bear research in Pennsylvania. Richard Wettersen, director of the game and fish division of Minnesota, will report on the conservation picture in his state. A 3:30 p.m. round table session will be an innovation this year with Assistant Director of the DNR Gene Gazley heading up a panel of legislators from Lansing. Included in the roster will be State Representatives Ray Baker, Ray Smit and Thomas Anderson, and State Senators Gordon Rockwell, Basil Brown and Robert Davis. The banquet capping the day's meetings will start at 6:15 p.m. Saturday with bear, moose, elk, wild boar and venison listed on the menu. Also slated for the entertainment of the evening will be the crowning of Julie Reynolds as Bear Queen. Charles Gunther of the DNR will be toastmaster for the dinner with Rep. Ray Baker making the Big Bear Award and Sen. Robert Davis presenting the Sparky Hale Award. Following the dinner and the presentations, George Moore of the Kansas Forestry, Game and Parks Commission will speak.
Jan. 8, 1996
After hearing from downstate court and police officials and recalling evidence they had seen themselves, members of Team-Up Cadillac are convinced the Cadillac area is on the verge of having a youth gang problem. That leaves the question of how to deal with it. A successful anti-gang effort takes cooperation between courts, police, schools, churches, parents and business, said Sandi Metcalf, a probate court official in Holland who saw the gang problem explode there. But first, Team-Up members said, people in the community have to be convinced the problem is real. "The key is awareness," said Dr. Charles Dumanois. "We've got to get the community aware of this and we've got to get more parenting skills to help them deal with it." Matt Wohlfeill, community services officer with the Cadillac Police Department, said downstate officials have told him one key is to take action quickly and decisively, before gangs take root. "You give the message that we're not going to be oblivious to this, we're not going to tolerate it," he said. Team-Up members said they wanted to learn how other smaller communities dealt with gangs, so they wouldn't have to "re-invent the wheel." "We do not want to go through some of the pain that these other communities went through," said Dave Monson. But first, they said, the Cadillac area must be convinced there is a problem. They took to heart the warning to act quickly. Team-Up members asked Metcalf, the Holland probate court official who first warned them about the coming gang threat, to make presentations in Cadillac March 6-7. She will speak to area middle school and high school teachers in one daytime session and at least one meeting with the general public will also be scheduled. Another gang expert may be added to back her up and provide wider experience to help answer questions, Team-Up members said.
