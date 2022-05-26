May 26, 1922
Chief Ernest Harris today announced a strict ban on leaving machines parked at curbs anywhere in the city without lights. Both a front and rear light must be displayed by all machines on the streets, except the central parking zone in Mitchell Street. Curb parked vehicles on Mitchell must be lighted, however, and all not so left will lead to the arrest of drivers, the police have declared. A motorist badly damaged his car this week by running into an unlighted truck on Haring Street, which stood under some trees.
May 26, 1972
Globe Construction Co. of Kalamazoo was working today in Cadillac, putting base courses on South and West Chapin streets. City Manager Donald Mason said the courses, including some gravel and asphalt, were going on South Street from the railroad crossing to Mitchell Street and on West Chapin Street, between the crossing and Lake Street. Tuesday, Globe crews will begin its summer schedule of resurfacing streets with work in the central section of the city, working northward, Mason said. Earlier this week, the company completed work on 13th Street and McBain Road for the Wexford County Road Commission, it was reported. North Boulevard will be open to traffic this holiday weekend, Mason said, but he advised motorists to use caution in their drives along the lakeshore roadway since it will be necessary to have some barrels out to direct traffic away from curing cement and ditchings, part of the project to prepare the boulevard for resurfacing. The project is part of a half-million dollar program to resurface most of the city’s paved streets, authorized by the voters.
May 26, 1997
When Paul McMullen stepped on the track at the Cadillac Evening News All Star Invitational Track Meet in 1989 he wasn’t looking at the record book. McMullen is one of the returning record holders coming back for the 25th anniversary of the All Star meet, to be run at 4 p.m. Memorial Day. On Sunday McMullen is running the Prefontaine Classic 1500 meters in Oregon. McMullen had his sights set on football, not track, when he set the record in the 880-yard dash. He was not thinking of Herb Lindsay, he was thinking of Chuck Smith of Lake City. McMullen’s competitive fire was burning. “In the 800 it was the first time I beat that kid,” McMullen said. “It was my first time under 2 minutes.” McMullen actually finished with a time of 1:59.43 in the 880-yard event. His record time of 1:58.43 is taken from the conversion time from yards to meters. He eclipsed the record of 2:00.1 set by Reed City’s Lindsay in 1972. “I wasn’t shooting for the record, I was trying to beat Chuck Smith,” McMullen said. “We went around the final turn and I passed him then I extended my lead. Chuck Smith was a big name at the time and it was great to go head-to-head with him. The record was a byproduct of the rivalry.” McMullen turned his attention away from football after he realized he would not get a football scholarship, but that was after his junior year in high school. Breaking Lindsay’s record helped him, or at least his father, Doug, realize he may have a chance at a track career. “The record made it click for my dad first,” McMullen said. “Lindsay went on to be a fantastic athlete at MSU. When you look at these records and what they accomplished at college, then you start to think, ‘maybe it will happen.’”
