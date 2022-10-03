Oct. 3, 1922
The new ordinance requiring lights to be displayed on the rear of all vehicles operated in this city becomes effective next Monday and Chief of Police Harris is prepared to enforce the municipal law to the letter. The chief warns everybody that the law will apply on and after Oct. 2 and inasmuch as it is an excellent provision, no violations can be tolerated. The ordinance reads as follows: Sec. 1. It shall be unlawful for the owner, driver or operator of any and all vehicles to drive or operate the same upon the streets of said city without having a light displayed thereon plainly visible from the rear a distance of 100 feet during the period of from one hour after sunset to one hour before sunrise. The term “vehicle” shall mean and include all horse drawn vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles. Sec. 2. Any person violating the provision of this ordinance, shall upon conviction thereof, be punished by a fine not to exceed Twenty-five ($25.00) Dollars or imprisonment in the county jail for a period not to exceed 30 days or by both such fine and imprisonment. Sec. 3. This ordinance shall take effect on the second day of October. A.D. 1922. “We want the vehicles to carry lights; we don’t want to arrest anyone for violation,” said Chief Harris, “but those who don’t carry the lights will be taken into court as fast as apprehended.”
Oct. 1, 1997
Humanitarian, public servant, articulate, instrumental. These are words co-workers and friends used to describe Doug DeMaw. The Lake County commissioner died Monday morning at his Luther home. DeMaw, diagnosed in April with acute leukemia, spent time in the hospital last week before coming home. He was 71. DeMaw is the second Lake County board member to pass away this year. Commissioner Bob Bair, who represented Chase, died earlier this summer. Longtime friend and former board member Rudy Kurbis said DeMaw will be missed. “Lake County has lost a first-rate commissioner and friend in Doug. I can’t imagine looking at the board without him in place. He was not only a friend to me, but to everyone in this county,” Kurbis said. DeMaw sat on the board for 13 years. His service began March 16, 1984 when he filled a vacancy. He ran successfully every two years since. DeMaw chaired the board for 10 years. He worked extensively with the personnel, and most recently, 911 committees. Lake County’s Ways and Means Committee today will start the process of filling DeMaw’s seat. The committee will determine potential dates for primary and general elections. An election by the end of the year is a possibility, but not likely, said deputy clerk Sharyn McGreehan. DeMaw’s term ends in 1998, along with remaining board members.
