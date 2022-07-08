July 8, 1922
Moonshine made at his own hands proved the undoing of William Clawson, 35, and turned his streak of good luck into a snarl of tangled difficulties Friday evening which he will be obliged to explain before Judge Millington in a satisfactory manner or be held until the September term of Circuit Court on a charge of burglary. Clawson is a resident of Manton where it is alleged he was responsible for three burglaries which occurred last January and which county officers have been unable to account for. Alfred Stemil was robbed of household goods amounting to several hundred dollars. Mrs. Wade, a widow of Manton, was robbed of family relics and household goods which were valued at nearly $400 and goods stolen from the Bartlett Hardware store a few weeks later amounted to over $100, it is claimed. Witnesses say the Clawson left nothing untold and that he implicated several other persons for whom warrants have been issued. He also described the location of 21 quarts of moonshine which were later found at the Clawson home by Sheriff Nixon and Deputy James Truman of Manton. Clawson was located in Toledo, Ohio, last evening by Sheriff Nixon who will bring him to Cadillac where Monday morning when he will be given a chance to plead guilty in Recorder’s Court. According to Clawson’s wife he left Manton Wednesday and secured a job as lineman for the telephone company in Toledo. Sheriff Nixon and Deputy Truman made a search of the Clawson home Friday afternoon and located most of the stolen goods that had been taken last January. It was identified by respective owners later in the day.
July 8, 1972
Beef and horses shared the limelight Thursday in the show rings at the Marion Fair. Billy Phalen of Tustin proved himself an all around champion showman by winning the junior showmanship contests in both the beef and horse events. Billy exhibited a Charlois steer in the contest that also won a blue ribbon in the 4-H breed division. Blue ribbons were also won by Billy in the pony classes as he and “Apache” captured top places for 3-year-olds and over at halter and the pony pleasure class. Pam Osborne took home the reserve champion ribbon of the pony division in which 36 ponies were entered. Andy Lloyd of Sears won the best horse under saddle trophy with his 4-year-old quarter horse in the horse division. He also out showed a class of 15 contestants to win the junior fitting and showmanship contest.
July 8, 1997
Area schools are assessing the impact of the state school aid bill, passed narrowly last week by the House of Representatives. The aid bill, which awaits Gov. John Engler’s signature, could penalize growing, “in-formula” districts in Northern Michigan, superintendents said. The portion of the bill raising most concerns rules that the aid formula will use last year’s student enrollment figures. In the past, aid was determined after a “fourth Friday count” in September of the school year. “This is going to be devastating to schools in Northern Michigan that are going to continue to have new growth,” said Cadillac Area Schools Assistant Superintendent Cecil Appleton. “Where are you going to get money for new growth?” Legislators answered last week that another portion of the aid formula — the gross membership allowance — was increased.
